Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Watch as filmmaker Alfonso Cuaron and his Disclaimer mini-series stars Cate Blanchett, Kevin Kline and Jung Ho-yeon arrive at the Venice Film Festival on Thursday 29 August.

The 11-day event draws together stars from around the world, giving them an invaluable opportunity to promote work that might otherwise not gain global prominence.

As the festivities kicked off, French actor Isabelle Huppert suggested cinema has been weakened in recent years and its survival cannot be taken for granted.

“What concerns us all is that cinema continues to live on as much as possible. We know that it has been weakened in recent times,” Huppert said at the traditional news conference to mark the start of the world’s oldest film festival.

“I am not a director, I am only an actress, but we know what it represents in terms of courage, endurance, solitude, determination, to make a film,” she added, saying her goal was to help cinema keep going “for as long as possible”.

Huppert, 71, has appeared in over 120 films and has won the best actress award twice at Venice, in 1988 and 1995. She and her family also run two small art house cinemas in Paris.