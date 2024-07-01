Glastonbury 2024 live: SZA closes festival amid technical issues as attendees face huge queues to leave site
Glastonbury draws to a close after performances from Coldplay, Dua Lipa, Sugababes, Janelle Monae and Burna Boy
R&B artist SZA closed Glastonbury Festival 2024, after Shania Twain took on the coveted Legends Slot.
The Grammy-winning star appeared to have a much smaller audience than earlier headliners Coldplay and Dua Lipa, as revellers rushed home to beat traffic and amid four other major stage clashes.
Earlier, pop-punk singer Avril Lavigne tore up the Other Stage with a set comprising hits such as “Sk8r Boi” and “My Happy Ending”, while Shania Twain suffered with sound issues on the Legends Slot.
On Saturday night, rock band Coldplay headlined the Pyramid Stage for a record-breaking fifth time, after pop star Dua Lipa dazzled the crowds on Friday (28 June).
In a career-spanning set, the band performed a number of their biggest hits including “Yellow” and “Clocks”, while also bringing out a number of surprise guests including rapper Little Simz, singer Laura Mvula, and Back to the Future star Michael J Fox.
Here is the full Glastonbury 2024 lineup and set times.
James Cleverly criticises Banksy migrant boat stunt at Glastonbury as ‘celebration of loss of life’
Avril Lavigne review, Glastonbury 2024: Another artist plonked on far too small a stage
Another example of Glastonbury underestimating pop nostalgia, writes Adam White
Avril Lavigne was another Glastonbury artist plonked on too small a stage - review
This is a brilliant show, but Glastonbury must learn lessons from a year that has vastly underestimated the appeal of pop nostalgia
SZA review, Glastonbury 2024: One of the sparsest sets in recent memory frequently leaves you breathless
Here’s a look back at SZA’s dazzling performance last night...
SZA’s Pyramid Stage headliner frequently leaves you breathless - review
Though not yet a household name in the UK, she is the perfect conduit for our heightened empathy, too cerebral to raise the roof but potent enough to eke out our last reserves of euphoria
Dua Lipa addresses accusations of lip-syncing after Glastonbury headline performance
Dua Lipa has addressed false claims she mimed her Glastonbury 2024 headline set.
Read more below:
Dua Lipa addresses accusations of lip-syncing after Glastonbury headline performance
Pop star bluntly replied to false claims while backstage
Glastonbury 2024: Massive cleanup operation gets underway at Worthy Farm
Hundreds of workers have begun the famous clean-up operation to rid Glastonbury of the litter and debris music fans leave behind after the festival.
Roisin O’Connor reports:
The great Glastonbury clean-up begins at Worthy Farm
‘It’s incredibly serious because it’s a working farm, you can’t have a trace of a festival with a working farm. It’s just impossible.’
Did Banksy and Idles miss the mark with their Glastonbury protests?
“During a set on Friday, rock band IDLES led attendees in a rousing chant of ‘F*** the King’, while the crowd passed around a prop depicting child refugees in a dinghy,” writes The Independent’s Ryan Coogan. “The prop, which the band denies any knowledge of, was created and distributed by Banksy – another artist famous for his use of subtle political metaphor.”
Read more below:
Did Banksy and Idles miss the mark with their Glastonbury protests?
They might sing ‘Oh Jeremy Corbyn’ while they’re out in the fields partying, writes Ryan Coogan, but are any of these festivalgoers actually bringing those progressive values home with them?
11am traffic update
Sugababes review, Glastonbury 2024: Shoving them on West Holts was misguided at best, irresponsible at worst
Take a look back at the Sugababes nostalgia-filled set on Saturday
Sugababe’s Glastonbury stage was misguided at best, irresponsible at worst review
Extreme overcrowding was easily avoidable, but at least on stage, the band are able to have a blast
The touching reason Coldplay played with Michael J Fox at Glastonbury
Here’s why the band brought out the Back to the Future star...
The touching reason Coldplay played with Michael J Fox at Glastonbury
Poignant moment brought things full circle for British band
Traffic update... ‘Not great'
Word from one of our critics on the ground: “Not great. 20 mins to go 100 metres.”
Here’s the 10am traffic update:
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments