Liveupdated1719838863

Glastonbury 2024 live: SZA closes festival amid technical issues as attendees face huge queues to leave site

Glastonbury draws to a close after performances from Coldplay, Dua Lipa, Sugababes, Janelle Monae and Burna Boy

Roisin O'Connor
Music Editor
,Ellie Muir
Monday 01 July 2024 14:01
Comments
Close
SZA performs at Glastonbury 2024

R&B artist SZA closed Glastonbury Festival 2024, after Shania Twain took on the coveted Legends Slot.

The Grammy-winning star appeared to have a much smaller audience than earlier headliners Coldplay and Dua Lipa, as revellers rushed home to beat traffic and amid four other major stage clashes.

Earlier, pop-punk singer Avril Lavigne tore up the Other Stage with a set comprising hits such as “Sk8r Boi” and “My Happy Ending”, while Shania Twain suffered with sound issues on the Legends Slot.

On Saturday night, rock band Coldplay headlined the Pyramid Stage for a record-breaking fifth time, after pop star Dua Lipa dazzled the crowds on Friday (28 June).

In a career-spanning set, the band performed a number of their biggest hits including “Yellow” and “Clocks”, while also bringing out a number of surprise guests including rapper Little Simz, singer Laura Mvula, and Back to the Future star Michael J Fox.

Here is the full Glastonbury 2024 lineup and set times.

1719838863

James Cleverly criticises Banksy migrant boat stunt at Glastonbury as ‘celebration of loss of life’

Home secretary James Cleverly calls Banksy Glastonbury stunt ‘unacceptable’
Ellie Muir1 July 2024 14:01
1719835263

Avril Lavigne review, Glastonbury 2024: Another artist plonked on far too small a stage

Another example of Glastonbury underestimating pop nostalgia, writes Adam White

Avril Lavigne was another Glastonbury artist plonked on too small a stage - review

This is a brilliant show, but Glastonbury must learn lessons from a year that has vastly underestimated the appeal of pop nostalgia

Ellie Muir1 July 2024 13:01
1719833583

SZA review, Glastonbury 2024: One of the sparsest sets in recent memory frequently leaves you breathless

Here’s a look back at SZA’s dazzling performance last night...

SZA’s Pyramid Stage headliner frequently leaves you breathless - review

Though not yet a household name in the UK, she is the perfect conduit for our heightened empathy, too cerebral to raise the roof but potent enough to eke out our last reserves of euphoria

Ellie Muir1 July 2024 12:33
1719831843

Dua Lipa addresses accusations of lip-syncing after Glastonbury headline performance

Dua Lipa has addressed false claims she mimed her Glastonbury 2024 headline set.

Read more below:

Dua Lipa addresses accusations of lip-syncing after Glastonbury headline performance

Pop star bluntly replied to false claims while backstage

Ellie Muir1 July 2024 12:04
1719830703

Glastonbury 2024: Massive cleanup operation gets underway at Worthy Farm

Hundreds of workers have begun the famous clean-up operation to rid Glastonbury of the litter and debris music fans leave behind after the festival.

Roisin O’Connor reports:

The great Glastonbury clean-up begins at Worthy Farm

‘It’s incredibly serious because it’s a working farm, you can’t have a trace of a festival with a working farm. It’s just impossible.’

Ellie Muir1 July 2024 11:45
1719829923

Did Banksy and Idles miss the mark with their Glastonbury protests?

“During a set on Friday, rock band IDLES led attendees in a rousing chant of ‘F*** the King’, while the crowd passed around a prop depicting child refugees in a dinghy,” writes The Independent’s Ryan Coogan. “The prop, which the band denies any knowledge of, was created and distributed by Banksy – another artist famous for his use of subtle political metaphor.”

Read more below:

Did Banksy and Idles miss the mark with their Glastonbury protests?

They might sing ‘Oh Jeremy Corbyn’ while they’re out in the fields partying, writes Ryan Coogan, but are any of these festivalgoers actually bringing those progressive values home with them?

Ellie Muir1 July 2024 11:32
1719829000

11am traffic update

Ellie Muir1 July 2024 11:16
1719827359

Sugababes review, Glastonbury 2024: Shoving them on West Holts was misguided at best, irresponsible at worst

Take a look back at the Sugababes nostalgia-filled set on Saturday

Sugababe’s Glastonbury stage was misguided at best, irresponsible at worst review

Extreme overcrowding was easily avoidable, but at least on stage, the band are able to have a blast

Ellie Muir1 July 2024 10:49
1719826263

The touching reason Coldplay played with Michael J Fox at Glastonbury

Here’s why the band brought out the Back to the Future star...

The touching reason Coldplay played with Michael J Fox at Glastonbury

Poignant moment brought things full circle for British band

Ellie Muir1 July 2024 10:31
1719825482

Traffic update... ‘Not great'

Word from one of our critics on the ground: “Not great. 20 mins to go 100 metres.”

Here’s the 10am traffic update:

Ellie Muir1 July 2024 10:18

