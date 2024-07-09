Joe Bonsall of The Oak Ridge Boys dies aged 76

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Joe Bonsall, a longtime member of country/gospel vocal quartet The Oak Ridge Boys, has died. He was 76.

Bonsall died on Tuesday (July 9) from complications with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), Nashville’s local News Channel 5 reported.

At Bonsall’s request, there will be no funeral. In lieu of flowers, his family has requested that donations be made to The ALS Association or to the Vanderbilt Medical Center ALS and Neuroscience Research Center. His family is requesting privacy.

Born Joseph Sloan Bonsall Jr in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in 1948, Bonsall had been an integral part of The Oak Ridge Boys for 51 years, having joined the group as a tenor in 1973.

In January, he announced his retirement from touring with the quartet, citing his illness. The group still continued with their farewell tour despite Bonsall’s absence.

The Oak Ridge Boys are best known for their 1981 hit “Elvira,” which topped the country music chart and landed as No 5 on the pop chart. Throughout their career, the group had a total of 17 No 1 country songs.

Bonsall and his fellow quartet members were inducted into the Country Hall of Fame in 2015. Years earlier, in 2000, they joined the Gospel Music Hall of Fame.

Joe Bonsall (far left) had been a part of The Oak Ridge Boys for 51 years ( Getty Images )

Founded in 1943, the “Leaving Lousiana In The Broad Daylight” group took on their name, The Oak Ridge Boys, in the early 1960s. They initially became big in Southern gospel music, but found success beyond the genre in the 1970s when they shifted to country music, with Bonsall joining in 1973.

That same year, they appeared on Johnny Cash’s single “Praise the Lord and Pass the Soup” and were signed to Columbia Records with the help of Cash.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

However, it wasn’t until they signed with Dot/ABC and released their 1977 song “Y’all Come Back Saloon” that the group found more mainstream success.

The Oak Ridge Boys have released a whopping 31 studio albums and 56 singles. It was their 1981 album Fancy Free that became their most successful and was certified double-platinum.

Besides his musical career, Bonsall was also the author of 11 books, including his forthcoming memoir I See Myself, scheduled to be released this November.

In I See Myself, Bonsall reflects on “the contrasts and the crossroads of his life,” a logline reads. “From growing up in the inner city of Philadelphia to sitting on the front porch of his log home in rural Tennessee. From hanging with a street gang in his teens to surrendering to Christ at a youth camp. From working as a short order cook to headlining sold-out arenas,” it adds.

“And now – from running across the stage each night to being sidelined by a neuromuscular disorder that has stolen his mobility. However, despite the changing circumstances of Joe’s life, two things have not changed. His unwavering faith in God. And his ability to inspire others.”

Bonsall is survived by his wife Mary Ann; daughters Jennifer and Sabrina; granddaughter Breanne; grandson Luke; great-grandsons Chance and Grey; and a sister, Nancy.