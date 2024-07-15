Katy Perry lampooned for using wrong flag in Euro 2024 post

Support truly

Katy Perry has been ridiculed by fans for using the wrong flag in a social media post cheering on England in the Euro 2024 final.

The “Roar” singer, whose comeback single has been mired in controversy, showed her support for the Three Lions ahead of the showpiece game against Spain on Sunday night (14 July), which saw Gareth Southgate’s team suffer a 2-1 defeat after Mikel Oyarzabal scored the winner in the 86th minute.

Prior to the heartbreaking loss, Perry shared a message of encouragement for England to X/Twitter but fans were disappointed to see the singer had used the wrong flag emoji in the post.

“FOOTBALL IS COMING HOME,” the pop star wrote, alongside the flag for the United Kingdom.

Fans were quick to correct Perry as a slew of responses pointing out her mistake followed the singer’s original post.

“Thanks sis, next time try to use the correct flag,” one person wrote.

“That’s the wrong flag Katy. Not everyone in the UK will be supporting England,” another fan pointed out.

“Quite sure that the rest of the UK won’t be cheering for England,” a third user claimed.

The flag faux pas comes after Little Miss Sunshine actor Abigail Breslin appeared to comment on Perry’s decision to work with controversial producer Dr Luke on her new album last week.

In 2023, Dr Luke settled a nine year legal battle with pop star Kesha ahead of trial, during which the producer claimed the “Die Young” singer had defamed him in 2014 with her claims he had drugged and raped her after a party in 2005, which he denies.

Writing on X/Twitter, Breslin said: “I’m just saying... this just contributes to the narrative that men can do abhorrent s*** and get away with it.”

She added: “On another note, I love @KeshaRose and she gave one of the best shows I’ve ever been to last year <3 stream Kesha!”

Katy Perry attends the 35th Annual Colleagues Spring Luncheon & Oscar de la Renta Fashion Show ( Getty Images )

Many fans have also voiced their disappointment with Perry’s choosing to work with Dr Luke on her forthcoming 143 album.

“I’m sorry but I can’t listen to any new Katy Perry song that is written and/or produced by Dr Luke,” one person wrote on X/Twitter.

“I don’t like Dr Luke for many reasons and I just can’t personally support his career. I’m sorry Katy but I am very disappointed.”