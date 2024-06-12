LANY postpone world tour after singer hit by car

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

LANY are rescheduling their upcoming shows in Australia and New Zealand after singer Paul Jason Klein was hit by a car.

Klein, 36, has fronted the LA-based pop-rock band since 2014 and is well known for his past relationships with Dua Lipa and Nicola Peltz Beckham.

He shared pictures of himself in hospital on Instagram, explaining that he was struck by the car last Thursday while traveling home from the gym on his Vespa scooter.

“I don’t really remember anything after the collision…,” he wrote. “I woke up on a stretcher being put into an ambulance. I’ve cried a lot of thankful and happy tears during the last few days. I know how fortunate I am to still be here.

“All of my vitals are good, but walking and moving around is still a challenge. I’m getting progressively better though and will be at 100% really soon.”

As for LANY’s upcoming tour dates, Klein wrote: “The doctors have advised we reschedule our upcoming shows in Australia and New Zealand to fast track my recovery. For those of you that have purchased a ticket for aus/nz, hold onto them and the new dates will be released shortly.”

He concluded: “Thank you for understanding. This experience has only intensified the feelings of purpose I have, so I can’t wait to heal up and get back to it. all other tour dates are staying the same. I love you and this life deeply! see u soon”.

In a 2017 review of LANY’s show at the O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire in London, The Independent’s Jo Turner wrote: “There’s no escaping the tide of Eighties nostalgia that’s washed over pop culture recently, and LA-based trio LANY (pron. LAY-nee if you’re wondering), with their blend of dream pop and R’n’B, are riding the wave.

“The sold-out show at the Shepherd’s Bush Empire kicks off with an atmospheric set from London four-piece Colouring - whose soaring synth rock is punctuated by club rhythms and hints at a Radiohead influence.

“LANY, formed in 2014 and touring their self-titled debut album, come on to the arpeggio-like intro of ‘Dumb Stuff’, with the largely teenage audience’s ecstatic cheers reaching fever-pitch as frontman Paul Klein bounces into view.

“He works the crowd effortlessly with waves and hair-flicks, but is visibly delighted with the reception, and has a passion onstage that lets you forgive his blatant hipster cool.”