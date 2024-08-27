✕ Close Liam Gallagher performs Live Forever at Reading 2024

Fifteen years after disbanding in chaos, record-breaking Britpop band Oasis are seemingly on the verge of a reunion.

The band, fronted by Mancunian brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher, have teased an announcement at 8am on Tuesday 27 August, which is widely expected to herald a reunion.

Known for hits such as “Wonderwall”, “Don’t Look Back in Anger” and “Champagne Supernova”, Oasis split up in 2009 following a backstage fracas at the Rock en Seine festival in Paris.

Since then, the Gallagher brothers have been estranged, and a reunion long seemed unlikely. Both Liam and Noel have continued to release music with their own projects, Beady Eye and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds.

Liam Gallagher at Reading 2024 ( BBC )

However, in recent months, there have been a number of hints that a comeback could be on the cards, with Liam’s Sunday set at Reading Festival convincing many fans that a reunion is imminent.

On Sunday night, both the Gallagher brothers and the band’s official Instagram account then shared a message bearing the date 27 August, and the time 8am.

See below for the latest updates on the prospective Oasis reunion...