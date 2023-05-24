Jump to content

Offset on grieving Migos bandmate Takeoff: ‘I get through my day thinking it’s fake’

Takeoff died after being shot in November

Inga Parkel
Wednesday 24 May 2023 18:30
Comments
Migos: Takeoff's final Instagram story before fatal shooting

Offset has opened up about the death of his former Migos bandmate Takeoff, who was shot dead last year.

Takeoff – real name Kirshnik Khari Ball – died after being shot outside a bowling alley in Houston, Texas, in November.

His fellow rapper Offset has rarely addressed the tragedy publicly, save for a few tributes on social media and an emotional performance at the Grammys honouring his childhood friend.

In a new interview with Variety, Offset admitted that “it’s hard for me to talk about s*** right now”.

“I’ve never talked about this stuff,” the rapper – whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus – said.

“Seriously. Talking about Take is hard, man. Talking about all this s*** is hard. That’s why I don’t, to be honest. That s*** hurts.”

Offset continued: “Like, it’s gonna put me in a mood, and I don’t want to get in that mood. Some things I don’t never tell nobody. He’s not here. That s*** feels fake, bro.

“I get through my day thinking it’s fake. And I don’t say nothing to nobody about it.”

Offset and Takeoff

(Getty Images)

At the time of writing, the man accused of Takeoff’s murder has been released from prison after posting $1m ( £805,000) in bail.

Patrick Clark remains under house arrest until the murder goes to trial.

Childhood friends, Takeoff and Offset formed hip-hop trio Migos with Takeoff’s uncle Quavo in 2008. They rose to prominence from 2013 onwards, eventually topping US charts with their 2016 single “Bad and Boujee”.

The group eventually split up in 2022 amid feud rumours, with Quavo and Takeoff going on to release an album, Only Built For Infinity Links, as a duo in October 2022.

Shortly after Takeoff’s death, Quavo honoured his nephew in an emotional Instagram post, writing: “You are our angel.” He later released a new song, “Without You”, as a tribute to Takeoff.

