Super Bowl 2022: What time does the halftime show start and how to watch in UK
Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J Blige and Kendrick Lamar are all performing
The 2022 Super Bowl takes place on Sunday (13 February) night, with an explosive halftime show promised for viewers.
The American Football event will this year take place at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, as the Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals.
This will be the first time that the Super Bowl – one of the biggest sporting events of the year in the US – will return to the Los Angeles area.
Marking the occasion, the halftime performance will feature a joint performance from five local musical legends – Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J Blige and Kendrick Lamar.
Here’s everything you need to know about watching the Super Bowl halftime show...
What time does the Super Bowl start?
The Super Bowl is scheduled for kickoff at 6.30pm ET, or 11.30pm GMT for UK viewers.
What time will the halftime show begin?
While no exact time is given, it is estimated that the halftime show will begin around 8pm on the East Coast, which is roughly 1am in the UK.
How to watch the Super Bowl in the UK
Viewers can watch the game on BBC One as well as Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports NFL.
The game will also be broadcast online via the BBC website and Sky Go app.
Who is performing?
Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J Blige and Kendrick Lamar will perform together at the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show.
Eminem admitted in a recent interview that the experience was “f***ing nerve-wracking”, but added that he’d been “blown away” by Dr Dre’s design for the show.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies