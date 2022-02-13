The 2022 Super Bowl takes place on Sunday (13 February) night, with an explosive halftime show promised for viewers.

The American Football event will this year take place at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, as the Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals.

This will be the first time that the Super Bowl – one of the biggest sporting events of the year in the US – will return to the Los Angeles area.

Marking the occasion, the halftime performance will feature a joint performance from five local musical legends – Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J Blige and Kendrick Lamar.

Here’s everything you need to know about watching the Super Bowl halftime show...

What time does the Super Bowl start?

The Super Bowl is scheduled for kickoff at 6.30pm ET, or 11.30pm GMT for UK viewers.

Eminem is among the musicians performing (AFP via Getty Images)

What time will the halftime show begin?

While no exact time is given, it is estimated that the halftime show will begin around 8pm on the East Coast, which is roughly 1am in the UK.

How to watch the Super Bowl in the UK

Viewers can watch the game on BBC One as well as Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports NFL.

The game will also be broadcast online via the BBC website and Sky Go app.

Kendrick Lamar will also perform (Getty Images)

Who is performing?

Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J Blige and Kendrick Lamar will perform together at the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Eminem admitted in a recent interview that the experience was “f***ing nerve-wracking”, but added that he’d been “blown away” by Dr Dre’s design for the show.