Travis Barker to have surgery ahead of Blink-182 tour

Travis Barker is going to have ligament surgery ahead of his Blink-182 tour next week.

The 47-year-old drummer reportedly dislocated one of his fingers while rehearsing for the upcoming tour.

On Tuesday (28 February), Barker shared a video on Instagram where a physician was seen putting his finger back in place.

He also posted a photo of his injured finger with the caption: “Surgery tomorrow.”

The Blink-182 tour kicks off in Tijuana, Mexico, on 11 March before making stops in North America, the UK, Europe, and Oceania throughout 2023 and 2024.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Blink-182 tour.

The tour will see the reunion of Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge, and Barker for the first time in 10 years.

In the UK and Ireland, the band will visit venues in London, Birmingham, Manchester, Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin across September and October 2023.

In October 2022, Blink-182 dropped their new single “Edging.” The song, produced by Barker, features drumming and hooky pop-punk melodies.

Speaking about his production work on the track, Barker said in an interview last year: “I wanted to imagine as a listener what I wanted to experience and at the same time as a band member what we wanted to make and say and most importantly how it would sound production-wise in 2022.”

“I’m so happy to be back in the studio creating new music and looking forward to a giant world tour,” added Hoppus.

Last month, Barker revealed on Instagram that he had got a large tattoo of his wife Kourtney Kardashian’s eyes on his upper right thigh.

He wrote in the caption: “Oh hey there.”

In November 2022, Barker suggested that he and Kardashian “probably will eventually” move to Tennessee after visiting the state for his 47th birthday.