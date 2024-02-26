For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden has urged BBC bosses to air her reality show as she continues to recover from breast cancer.

The Welsh dancer, 33, was diagnosed in May last year and has since undergone a mastectomy, chemotherapy and fertility treatment.

Fan-favourite Dowden, who is celebrating receiving some very positive health news, has now urged the broadcaster to air her show, Dare to Dance, on BBC One so “the whole of the UK can share my joy of dance.”

The show, airs on BBC Wales, was filmed before her cancer diagnosis. In the reality show, Dowden coaches aspiring dancers to perform a routine in front of their friends and family.

“I would love for BBC One to pick up Dare To Dance and go to the whole of the UK to share my joy of dance,” she told The Mirror.

“Fingers crossed that we get a third series commissioned. After having my dancing taken away from me in the last few months, I’m ready to dig deeper into it now,” Dowden added.

Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden (PA)

Last Friday (23 February), Dowden shared a celebratory update on her Instagram account. The dancer posted a photo of her with her arms in the air alongside the caption: “NO EVIDENCE OF DISEASE! Words I dreamed of! My biggest accomplishment yet!”

She continued: “I won’t be getting the all clear for 5 years especially with a hormone fed cancer. But it was all worth it. Words I never thought I’d hear at one point.”

She went on to thank her husband, Ben Jones, her family and friends for their support. “I will still need a monthly injection for 5 years and regular check ups,” she explained. “Chemo and this past year has certainly took its toll on my body both physically and mentally, so I’ll be taking the next few months to heal and recover.

“I have so much to strive and live for, and so grateful for another chance at life! Something I know not all get. I certainly see life differently and my life has changed forever!

“Cancer affects too many so I will continue to do all I can to raise awareness and make sure I get as many as I can to #checkthemselves.

“It’s time to look ahead after what’s been the toughest year, and one I certainly didn’t expect! Dance floor I’m coming for you!”

Dowden, who finished her last bout of chemotherapy in November, has said that she hopes she can return to Strictly later this year and win the coveted Glitterball Trophy.

Before the new year, Dowden said she felt “robbed” of 2023 following her cancer diagnosis and said she was looking forward to being “fit and healthy” in 2024.