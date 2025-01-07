Clive Myrie reassures concerned BBC viewers after eye ‘droops’ during news broadcast

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Clive Myrie has reassured BBC viewers after many shared concerns over his apparent “droopy” eye during a news broadcast.

The presenter, 60, was hosting BBC One’s News at Six on Monday 6 January, and appeared to have a swollen left eye.

While the bulletin was airing, many took to social media to ask what might be wrong, with one person posting: “Just noticed that Clive Myrie has a slight droop in his left eyelid. Has that always been there or has he had a stroke recently?”

“@BBCNews is Clive Myrie OK? His left eye is droopy??” wrote another.

Shortly after the broadcast, Myrie shared a post on X (Twitter) stating: “Happy N.Year everyone and thank you all for your concern over my left eye. It’s nothing serious, just an infection.”

He joked: “I did think about wearing an eye patch, but the boss said no! A bit like Long John Silver. He wasn’t having any of it! Cheers.”

Last month, the veteran newsreader apologised after he admitted to failing to declare his earnings made outside of the BBC.

He is said to have earned at least £65,000 from corporate events outside of his role as a broadcaster at the broadcaster, in which he earns £310,000 as well as an undisclosed amount for his work presenting quiz show Mastermind.

Clive Myrie ( BBC )

In an attempt to make the corporation more transparent, BBC director-general Tim Davie requested that on-screen stars declare their outside earnings every three months – which Myrie failed to do.

He has since apologised and confessed that he did not declare several events on the BBC’s external events register at the time.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Myrie wrote on X: “An apology – I’ve had several administrative issues, and I didn’t fill out the correct paperwork for some of my external public events, so they haven’t been published until now.

“I’ve told the BBC I won’t be taking part in any more paid external events in the foreseeable future, beyond a handful of pre-existing commitments, so that this doesn’t happen again. By sincere apologies. Thanks, Clive.”

Myrie has been hosting the BBC News since 2009. He currently anchors the BBC’s News at Six and Ten news programmes, presenting to millions of people across the UK every day.