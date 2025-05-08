Sir Keir Starmer has said he will “always act in our national interest” and “deliver security and renewal for our country” as he discussed an impending announcement on trade talks with the US.

In a speech at the London Defence Conference on Thursday (8 May), the prime minister said: "As you know, talks with the US have been ongoing and you'll hear more from me about that later today.

“But make no mistake, I will always act in our national interest, for workers, businesses and families, to deliver security and renewal for our country."