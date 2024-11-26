I’m a Celebrity live: Ant and Dec make bold statement about this year’s contestants
The first public vote is a matter of days away
The favourites to win I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! are emerging as the first public vote nears.
This weekend, the stars will start being eliminated from the ITV series – but two contestants should be content that they’ll be safe. The odds currently have McFly singer Danny Jones sitting at the top of the list alongside Coleen Rooney.
Bosses will undoubtedly be happy to hear Rooney has gone down well with the public considering they paid a hefty sum for her appearance.
They’ve certainly been put through their paces, with Ant and Dec declaring the latest episode the campmates’s “most terrifying day” yet.
Sitting at the other side of the odds is Dean McCullough, who has been relentlessly selected to participate in this year’s Bushtucker Trials. On Monday (26 November), he earnt 10 stars in his sixth trial – a much better attempt than one that caused the show’s co-host Ant McPartlin to react “unprofessionally”.
In tonight’s episode of I’m a Celebrity,Maura Higgins and Jane Moore will take on the next trial, “The Fright at the End of the Tunnel”.
Follow along with all the live updates from tonight’s episode below
Richard Coles opens up about loss of his former partner
The emotion hasn’t stopped there: Richard has just spoken about the loss of his former partner, David. He tells Oti: “I miss him. He’s just left a massive hole in my life and I’m living my life around that loss.”
Read more here:
Richard Coles opens up about grieving his late partner on I’m a Celebrity
Former priest Coles had a heart-to-heart with dancer Oti Mabuse
Oti Mabuse opens up about premature birth
Oti Mabuse has just opened up to Richard about the scary premature birth of her baby, who was placed in an incubator after birth.
A tearful Richard has his own story for Oti, telling her about her he once baptised a very premature boy who has grown up to be a healthy young footballer.
Six stars!
They won six out of 12 stars, which sounds bad but, I gotta say, that was a good attempt. Ant and Dec agree, telling them: “That was a very, very tough Trial, so I think you did remarkably, the pair of you. You should both be very proud.”
Maura is properly facing her fears, fair play to her. She seems genuinely terrified of these spiders!
Eeeeek, Maura is joined in the tunnels by toads, lizards and spiders – the birthday treats continue! And poor Jane – she can’t see anything because her goggles keep steaming up!
Anyway, this Trial is called “Fright At The End of The Tunnel”. There are two tunnels: one above ground, and one below ground. The celebrity above ground needs to find the secret code words hidden in their tunnel, reading them out to the celebrity below ground who will be underwater and will need to use the code words to unlock the stars.
Maura’s going above, and Jane is going below.
Ant just made a bold claim about this year’s contestants. “You’re the screamiest bucnh of celebrities we’ve ever had on this show,” he says.
But now it’s time for today’s Bushtucker Trial!
It’s the turn of Maura and Jane. Huge cheers for Dean getting a day off (from us all).
Tomorrow’s trial will be called Shock Around the Clock. You can vote for which star you want to take part for the next 25 minutes.
Where’s Barry?
I’m a Celebrity very briefly turned into a mystery with a confused Barry getting totally lost in the jungle while helping Tulisa carry pots and pans to the creek.
I’ll be more honest: I think this is as nailbiting as the episode’s gonna get.
