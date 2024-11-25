I’m a Celebrity live: Jane Moore accuses Barry McGuigan of ‘misogyny’ and ‘ageism’
The new camp leaders made some changes that immediately ruffled feathers
Tensions mounted in Sunday’s episode of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! when Jane Moore and Barry McGuigan argued over camp chores.
McGuigan and Danny Jones were voted by the public to become the new camp leaders, but quickly ruffled feathers by selecting Moore and Tulisa to wash up, and Coleen Rooney and Maura Higgins to act out duties of camp maintenance.
Despite Jones’s initial worry that women were being asked to do less physical tasks and that it could be taken negatively, McGuigan brushed it off. This proved a bad error, however, as Moore accused McGuigan of “misogyny” and later “ageism” when he used her age as a justification for his and Jones’s decisions.
Moore later said she was only joking, but both Tulisa and comedian GK Barry were left unsure...
Elsewhere in the episode, Rooney and Dean McCullough faced a gruesome Bushtucker Trial, winning nine stars for the camp.
Rooney also revealed what happened when she and husband Wayne met Donald Trump.
Follow along with our live coverage of tonight’s episode, below.
I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! continues every night at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.
If you’re just waking up, the big news in I’m a Celebrity land is that the camp has two new leaders, and their decisions on chores immediately ruffled feathers...
Read all about the light argument between Jane and Barry here...
Ever notice some of the contestants on I’m a Celeb are quite made-up considering they’re saddled with minimal luxuries and semi-regular cockroach showers? Well, here’s how a few of the women on this year’s series may have gotten around the no-make-up rule...
She’s been relatively quiet so far, but Tulisa could be this year’s breakout star of the jungle. And if anyone deserves a fully fledged redemptive comeback, it’s the former X Factor judge and self-described “female boss”, writes Annabel Nugent...
While Sunday’s episode built to a mild argument between Jane and Barry, tensions had bubbled up earlier in the weekend, with Dean and Alan sharing a tense moment in the jungle.
It began after Alan attempted to wake Dean from a nap as he had firewood to collect, leading the pair to exchange some terse words.
Asked about the incident on the I’m a Celeb aftershow, Ant McPartlin suggested that – despite viewers seeming to take Alan’s side in the interaction – Alan was being “passive aggressive” before the argument.
I know what you’ve been thinking since the start of this series: who on earth is GK Barry?
Luckily we’ve put together a handy guide to this year’s campmates, which can be found here.
Dean has emerged as one of the more contentious campmates this year, being quick to screams and throwing in the towel relatively early in his first challenge last week.
Ant McPartlin has also been dragged into the saga, addressing on Friday complaints that he had admonished Dean a bit too harshly.
Appearing on the I’m a Celeb aftershow, he said that “my annoyance came across on screen and I was quite unprofessional”.
Admit it – you’re curious if Coleen has said much about her personal life so far...
Some believe she may have been alluding to her husband’s infidelities while discussing her marriage with Oti on Friday’s episode.
She’s also spoken about the infamous “Wagatha Christie” saga, but admitted that she felt “ashamed” by the experience.
Enjoying Maura so far? The Love Island star didn’t have a whole lot to say in her first camp-based episode on Sunday night, but she’s still getting a lot of support after her hilarious Richard Coles one-liner on Friday...
Curious how much this year’s contestants are being paid? Reports suggest Coleen is on the higher end of earnings, and relative newcomers to fame such as GK are on significantly less.
The other moment of note in Sunday night’s episode was a funny anecdote involving Maura’s unnamed ex-boyfriend, as she told the camp about the elaborate revenge scheme she took out on him when he discovered he was cheating on her...
