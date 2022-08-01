Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1659375019

Love Island finale – live: Davide and Ekin-Su favourites to win as 2022 series draws to a close

Four couples are left in the villa to compete for the £50,000 prize

Ellie Harrison
Monday 01 August 2022 18:30
Comments
<p>Ekin-Su and Davide on Love Island</p>

Ekin-Su and Davide on Love Island

(ITV)

After eight weeks, plenty of grafting, lots of snogging – and even a little bit of crawling – the Love Island finale is now upon us.

Sunday night’s episode (31 July) saw Paige and Adam dumped from the villa ahead of the final after being voted least compatible by their fellow islanders and the public.

That means the last four couples who have survived a scorching couple of months in the Majorcan villa, and still have a chance to bag the £50,000 prize, are: Andrew and Tasha, Dami and Indiyah, Davide and Ekin-Su and Luca and Gemma.

As is Love Island tradition, each couple will read their loving declarations to each other before the winning duo is crowned.

The winners will be taking the throne from last year’s champions, Millie and Liam.

Davide and Ekin-Su are the bookies’ favourites to win this series. The pair’s best moments over the past couple of months have included Davide’s unconventional approach to the baby challenge, their brief separation when Ekin-Su crawled along the terrace for a covert kiss with Jay, and Davide choosing Ekin-Su’s banana pancakes as his favourite (take that Nathalia!).

Find out everything you need to know about how to vote here, and take a look back at the series highlights here.

We also have a ranking of every Love Island series here and a round-up of all the previous winners here.

Follow along with our live blog below for the latest updates on the finale...

1659375019

Something for the Ekin-Su fans...

Our deputy travel editor Lucy Thackray reckons Ekin-Su is the best contestant to have ever graced the Majorcan villa.

Find out why below...

Why Ekin-Su is the greatest Love Island contestant of all time

Ekin who? Ekin-Su, babes – she should replace Laura Whitmore on Love Island and its sibling show, Aftersun, immediately

Ellie Harrison1 August 2022 18:30
1659373192

Meet the final four couples

With Adam and Paige booted out of the villa, there are just four couples left in the competition: Luca and Gemma, Dami and Indiyah, Ekin-Su and Davide, and Andrew and Tasha.

Read more about them here...

Meet the final couples competing to win Love Island 2022

Just four couples remain in the villa

Ellie Harrison1 August 2022 17:59
1659371864

The day of the final is here at last

Love Island 2022 is drawing to a close, meaning we can all get our lives back!

To get us in the mood – and up to date – ahead of the finale, here’s a look at what went down on Sunday night’s episode, which saw the contestants reunite with their loved ones.

Tasha’s dad went down especially well with viewers...

Love Island viewers praise Tasha’s dad after ‘meet the parents’ episode

Sunday night’s (31 July) episode saw the Islanders reunite with their loved ones

Ellie Harrison1 August 2022 17:37

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in