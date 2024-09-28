Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
US election
Strictly’s Chris McCausland makes blunt dig at judge Craig Revel Horwood

Comedian was praised for cutting one-liner about notoriously brutal judge

Ellie Muir
Saturday 28 September 2024 20:07 BST
Comments
Strictly Come Dancing: Chris McCausland makes hilarious dig at Craig

Strictly Come Dancing’s Chris McCausland has been praised for his witty remarks directed at judge Craig Revel Horwood.

The 47-year-old standup comedian, who is the show’s first blind contestant, has been dishing out his best one-liners throughout the BBC dancing competition.

In McCausland’s firing line this week was Revel Horwood. When the judge gave particularly scathing criticism to former Arsenal/England footballer Paul Merson, McCausland jumped to his fellow contestant’s defence and said: “By the sound of it, Craig is blinder than I am.”

Fans on X/Twitter have already been keen to crown McCausland as the winner of the competition altogether for his humour and positivity.

One wrote online: “GIVE CHRIS THE GLITTERBALL IMMEDIATELY.”

“Chris McCausland is a legend please keep him in what he said about Craig been as blind as him was hilarious.”

Another fan simply said: “I’m wheezing.”

The comedian continued to leave the hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman in stitches during Saturday night’s show, when he hit back at Revel Horwood during his own feedback session.

McCausland danced a Foxtrot to ‘Be Young, Be Foolish, Be Happy’ by The Tams
McCausland danced a Foxtrot to ‘Be Young, Be Foolish, Be Happy’ by The Tams (BBC/Guy Levy)

When it was Revel Horwood’s turn to give McCausland criticism on his Foxtrot to “Be Young, Be Foolish, Be Happy” by The Tams, the comedian instantly said: “Let’s have it.”

The judge, who is known for giving particularly savage criticism, was briefly left speechless when McCausland egged him on, with the comic also saying: “Anton’s already mentioned the frame. Try and think of something original.”

“Your fingers bothered me,” said Craig. “They were splayed like bananas and I’m sure you were told and you obviously didn’t take any notice.”

Later, McCausland, who is from Liverpool, joked that he “wasn’t happy” because he was dancing while the Liverpool game was on.

Comedian said ‘Let’s have it’ when readying himself for criticism from Craig Revel Horwood
Comedian said ‘Let’s have it’ when readying himself for criticism from Craig Revel Horwood (BBC/Guy Levy)

“I’m not happy because they put me on 10 minutes before the Liverpool game ends,” he said. “That is half of Liverpool watching the football. That is half of my core voter group.”

McCausland lost his sight aged 22 due to a hereditary condition called retinitis pigmentosa.

As well as being a comedian on panel shows from Have I Got News for You to Would I Lie to You?, McCausland hosts ITV Saturday morning series The Chris McCausland Show, and is known by younger viewers as Rudi, the market trader, in CBeebies show Me Too!

