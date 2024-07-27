Strictly scandal – live: Amanda Abbington’s parents feel ‘sorry’ for Giovanni Pernice
Things are getting worse for the Saturday night favourite
Louise Thomas
Editor
Graziano Di Prima is reportedly under medical supervision after being axed from Strictly Come Dancing.
The professional dancer, 30, was sacked from the show earlier this month after it was alleged that footage existed of him physically and verbally abusing Zara McDermott in training during last year's series.
His family are now said to be “deeply concerned” about his wellbeing and are monitoring him hourly, according to reports.
Meanwhile, Amanda Abbington, who lifted the lid on the scandal with her own set of allegations against another professional dancer, gave a tell-all interview in which she claims there are “50 hours” of rehearsal footage that left BBC producers “horrified” by partner Giovanni Pernice’s alleged behaviour.
Her parents have said in a new interview that they feel “sorry” for Pernice and that they noticed a considerable change in their daughter after her first performance on the BBC dancing show.
On Tuesday afternoon (23 July), BBC director general Tim Davie made a statement apologising for the alleged mistreatment of contestants on the show, saying that the corporation “will never tolerate unacceptable behaviour”.
Below are latest updates as the scandal unfolds.
Giovanni Pernice expects allegations to be clear ‘within a week’, according to reports
A source has told The Sun that the BBC probe into Giovanni Pernice’s behaviour could conclude “within the next week”.
Speaking to the newspaper, the anonymous source said: “Internal meetings are happening on an almost daily basis, and BBC execs are living in fear of a ‘smoking gun’ moment – something that irreversibly undermines and damages the entire brand, and brings Strictly crashing down.
“They are doing all they can to detoxify the show – new measures and protocol are in place to safeguard – and they hope to formally conclude the ongoing probe within the next week.”
The Independent has contacted the BBC for comment.
Amanda Abbington’s parents speak out
In a new interview, Abbington’s father John, 77, said he is “worrying” about his daughter all the time.
“It’s the after-effects I worry about too. Will she be able to carry on with her career?’’
He said his daughter is “no snowflake” and has “thick skin” from her days training at drama school.
John said he and Abbington’s mother, Patsy, were looking forward to seeing their daughter on the dancing show, but it quickly transpired she wasn’t enjoying it.
“We were all looking forward to it. After the first show, she came back and said it was the hardest thing she’d ever done. Things only got worse from there,” he said.
“I knew something was wrong with her because I could see the change in her,” said Patsy. “She had completely changed.”
John said that Abbington’s partner, Jonathan Goodwin, had to “coax” the actor into the car each day to get her to the Strictly training rooms because she “hated it so much”.
“She missed a week because she was not well, and went back for one week and realised then that she could not take what was happening to her,” John explained. “Then [her doctor] diagnosed her with post traumatic stress disorder.”
Ex-Strictly dancer Chloe Hewitt ‘shocked’ by complaints of abusive behaviour
A former professional dancer on Strictly has said she is “shocked” by the recent complaints of abusive behaviour facing the show.
Chloe Hewitt, who worked on the show in 2016 and 2017, said her experience was “positive” and “genuine”.
She told BBC Radio Stoke that the professionals worked closely and were all “tight-knitted”.
“Anything like this as a show, there’s a pressure to always want to do your best,” she said.
“It always seemed like everyone was working together when I was on the show.
“My experience was nothing more than positive and genuine.”
‘Death in Paradise’ star Ralf Little reportedly ‘signs up’ for new season of ‘Strictly'
Ralf Little, who played DI Neville Parker on Death in Paradise, has reportedly “signed up” for the 2024 series of Strictly.
It would be good timing for the actor after he left the BBC One mystery drama in March after five years in the role.
It comes as the show faces a wave of allegations concerning the conduct of some of its professional dancers.
The Independent has contacted Little’s representatives for comment.
Amanda Abbington’s parents say they feel ‘sorry’ for Giovanni Pernice
Amanda Abbington’s parents have said that they feel sorry for Giovanni Pernice as he faces allegations of bullying for his conduct on Strictly.
Abbington’s father, taxi driver John, told MailOnline: “I’d feel sorry for [Giovanni] if Amanda wasn’t the one involved in this.”
“Like other dancers on Strictly he was put in a situation where he was expected to train people when he’d not been taught how to train. They were let out of dance school at a young age. Giovanni started at Strictly at 21 or 22. How on earth can you train people when you’ve not been trained to do that?”
Abbington’s mother, Patsy said: “We just want it dealt with.”
The pair said they noticed a change in their daughter after her first performance on the BBC dancing show.
“After the first show, she came back and said it was the hardest thing she’d ever done. Things only got worse from there,” said John. “Certainly, by January and February [this year] she was not the same girl.”
Strictly scandal: A timeline of allegations
Here’s everything you need to know about the developments so far:
Amanda Abbington claims ‘Strictly’ pros sent her concerning texts about Giovanni
Amanda Abbington has alleged Strictly’s pro dancers texted her saying “I’m so sorry” after they discovered she was partnered with Giovanni Pernice ahead of last year’s series.
After the Sherlock star made the claim to her fellow 2023 contestant Krishnan Guru-Murthy during a Channel 4 News interview, he replied: “That’s a really odd thing to do.”
A tearful Abbington said people warned her it would be “tough”, but that she thought she could handle it “because I’ve been around the block a bit, you know?”
Amanda Abbington claims there’s ‘50 hours’ of ‘horrifying’ Strictly rehearsal footage
Zara McDermott ‘danced through injury’ on ‘Strictly’
It’s being reported that Zara McDermott danced on Strictly despite having fractured her leg in rehearsals.
According to The Sun, the season 21 contestant made the decision alongside her professional partner, Graziano Di Prima. The injury occurred before Halloween Week, which is when McDermott was eliminated.
Producers are said to have only just become aware of the injury.
Strictly’s days of being the nicest show on TV are over’
The forthcoming series of Strictly had all the makings of a victory lap: a celebration of the show’s two decades at the very top of the entertainment game.
But instead, its sparkle has been tarnished by alarming accusations concerning at least two of its most popular professional dancers, a double whammy of scandal that has put its status as one of the nation’s best-loved comfort watches in jeopardy.
The drama has prompted serious questions about what has been happening behind the scenes on the BBC’s beloved show. Can bosses restore its dazzling reputation in time for the big anniversary in September – and more importantly, will the viewers buy it?
Katie Rosseinsky investigates:
Third Strictly professional highlighted as ‘person of interest’
A third Strictly Come Dancing star has allegedly been named as a “person of interest” amid an investigation into the BBC show’s off-screen rehearsals.
It’s been claimed that the unidentified professional has been highlighted in the days after Graziano Di Prima was dropped from the show for kicking his celebrity partner Zara McDermott on last year’s series.
