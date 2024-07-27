Strictly scandal – live: Amanda Abbington’s parents feel ‘sorry’ for Giovanni Pernice

✕ Close Strictly's Giovanni Pernice and Amanda Abbington respond to being 'undermarked' by judges

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Graziano Di Prima is reportedly under medical supervision after being axed from Strictly Come Dancing.

The professional dancer, 30, was sacked from the show earlier this month after it was alleged that footage existed of him physically and verbally abusing Zara McDermott in training during last year's series.

His family are now said to be “deeply concerned” about his wellbeing and are monitoring him hourly, according to reports.

Meanwhile, Amanda Abbington, who lifted the lid on the scandal with her own set of allegations against another professional dancer, gave a tell-all interview in which she claims there are “50 hours” of rehearsal footage that left BBC producers “horrified” by partner Giovanni Pernice’s alleged behaviour.

Her parents have said in a new interview that they feel “sorry” for Pernice and that they noticed a considerable change in their daughter after her first performance on the BBC dancing show.

On Tuesday afternoon (23 July), BBC director general Tim Davie made a statement apologising for the alleged mistreatment of contestants on the show, saying that the corporation “will never tolerate unacceptable behaviour”.

Below are latest updates as the scandal unfolds.