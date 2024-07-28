Strictly scandal – live: Laura Whitmore says she ‘raised concerns’ about ‘inappropriate behaviour’ in 2016
Things are getting worse for the primetime show
TV presenter Laura Whitmore, who was partnered with Giovanni Pernice on Strictly Come Dancing, has said she “raised concerns” about her alleged experience of “inappropriate behaviour” in the rehearsal room in 2016.
In a statement shared on Instagram, Whitmore said she thought she was alone in her experience but learned of the other allegations raised by former contestants.
She continued: “I am not looking for anything just an acceptance that what happened to me in the rehearsal room during my time on BBC Strictly was wrong and that it won’t happen to anyone else again.”
Sherlock actor Amanda Abbington, who lifted the lid on the scandal with her own set of allegations against Pernice, gave a tell-all interview in which she claims there are “50 hours” of rehearsal footage that left BBC producers “horrified” by dance partner Pernice’s alleged behaviour.
On Saturday (27 July), the BBC faced a fresh batch of claims as former crew members alleged sexist and sexualised comments, and a “tense, toxic and uncomfortable” environment while working on the show.
Meanwhile, Graziano Di Prima is reportedly under medical supervision after being axed from Strictly Come Dancing.
The professional dancer, 30, was sacked from the show earlier this month after it was alleged that footage existed of him physically and verbally abusing Zara McDermott in training during last year's series.
His family are now said to be “deeply concerned” about his wellbeing and are monitoring him hourly, according to reports.
On Tuesday afternoon (23 July), BBC director general Tim Davie made a statement apologising for the alleged mistreatment of contestants on the show, saying that the corporation “will never tolerate unacceptable behaviour”.
Below are latest updates as the scandal unfolds.
Laura Whitmore speaks out for first time
Former Love Island host Laura Whitmore, who was partnered with professional dancer Giovanni Pernice in 2016, has alleged she was subjected to “inappropriate behaviour” while on Strictly Come Dancing.
It had been reported that Whitmore had made a complaint in the past – but this marks the first time she is publicly commenting.
The presenter, who had an ankle injury during the show, says she “raised concerns” at the time.
Pernice has previously denied “threatening or abusive behaviour” allegations made by Sherlock actor Amanda Abbington, who was partnered with him in 2023.
In an Instagram story shared on Saturday (27 July), Whitmore wrote: “I initially raised concerns back in 2016. I thought my experience was specific to me but I’ve since learned I was wrong.”
“The aim of this is to show a pattern of behaviour that I believe needs to stop.”
She said: “I am not looking for anything, just an acceptance that what happened to me in the rehearsal rooms during my time on BBC Strictly was wrong and that it won’t happen to anyone else again.”
The television presenter went on to say she had not made an official complaint and was providing evidence of her experience to support the BBC’s investigation.
“I know the BBC and all outlets continue to do their best to be better, but for that to happen we must speak up,” she said.
The Independent has contacted the BBC and Pernice’s representatives for comment.
Graziano Di Prima is ‘under medical supervision’ after ‘Strictly’ axe
Graziano Di Prima’s family have said they are “deeply concerned” for his welfare following his axe from Strictly.
They told The Mirror: “Graziano is currently under medical supervision, with the stress of the situation causing significant concern for his family, who are monitoring him hourly.
“The unrelenting feeding frenzy over these accusations and his mental state leaves him at this time unable to defend himself.”
His axing from the show arrives after he admitted to kicking his celebrity partner, Zara McDermott, in the rehearsal room during last year’s series.
Zara McDermott ‘danced through injury’ on ‘Strictly’
It’s being reported that Zara McDermott danced on Strictly despite having fractured her leg in rehearsals.
According to The Sun, the season 21 contestant made the decision alongside her professional partner, Graziano Di Prima. The injury occurred before Halloween Week, which is when McDermott was eliminated.
Producers are said to have only just become aware of the injury.
Amanda Abbington claims ‘Strictly’ pros sent her concerning texts about Giovanni
Amanda Abbington has alleged Strictly’s pro dancers texted her saying “I’m so sorry” after they discovered she was partnered with Giovanni Pernice ahead of last year’s series.
After the Sherlock star made the claim to her fellow 2023 contestant Krishnan Guru-Murthy during a Channel 4 News interview, he replied: “That’s a really odd thing to do.”
A tearful Abbington said people warned her it would be “tough”, but that she thought she could handle it “because I’ve been around the block a bit, you know?”
Every claim facing the dancing show
Strictly’s days of being the nicest show on TV are over
“While other reality shows seem to traffic in exploitation and misery, Strictly has always felt like a beacon of niceness,” writes Katie Rosseinsky. “Strictly’s sparkle has been tarnished by alarming accusations concerning at least two of its most popular professional dancers, a double whammy of scandal that has put its status as one of the nation’s best-loved comfort watches in jeopardy.”
BBC says it ‘does not recognise’ new allegations of toxic workplace culture
Strictly is facing a fresh batch of claims today as former crew members from the production team allege sexist and sexualised comments, and a “tense, toxic and uncomfortable” working environment.
Giovanni Pernice expects allegations to be clear ‘within a week’, according to reports
A source has told The Sun that the BBC probe into Giovanni Pernice’s behaviour could conclude “within the next week”.
Speaking to the newspaper, the anonymous source said: “Internal meetings are happening on an almost daily basis, and BBC execs are living in fear of a ‘smoking gun’ moment – something that irreversibly undermines and damages the entire brand, and brings Strictly crashing down.
“They are doing all they can to detoxify the show – new measures and protocol are in place to safeguard – and they hope to formally conclude the ongoing probe within the next week.”
The Independent has contacted the BBC for comment.
Amanda Abbington’s parents speak out
In a new interview, Abbington’s father John, 77, said he is “worrying” about his daughter all the time.
“It’s the after-effects I worry about too. Will she be able to carry on with her career?’’
He said his daughter is “no snowflake” and has “thick skin” from her days training at drama school.
John said he and Abbington’s mother, Patsy, were looking forward to seeing their daughter on the dancing show, but it quickly transpired she wasn’t enjoying it.
“We were all looking forward to it. After the first show, she came back and said it was the hardest thing she’d ever done. Things only got worse from there,” he said.
“I knew something was wrong with her because I could see the change in her,” said Patsy. “She had completely changed.”
John said that Abbington’s partner, Jonathan Goodwin, had to “coax” the actor into the car each day to get her to the Strictly training rooms because she “hated it so much”.
“She missed a week because she was not well, and went back for one week and realised then that she could not take what was happening to her,” John explained. “Then [her doctor] diagnosed her with post traumatic stress disorder.”
Ex-Strictly dancer Chloe Hewitt ‘shocked’ by complaints of abusive behaviour
A former professional dancer on Strictly has said she is “shocked” by the recent complaints of abusive behaviour facing the show.
Chloe Hewitt, who worked on the show in 2016 and 2017, said her experience was “positive” and “genuine”.
She told BBC Radio Stoke that the professionals worked closely and were all “tight-knitted”.
“Anything like this as a show, there’s a pressure to always want to do your best,” she said.
“It always seemed like everyone was working together when I was on the show.
“My experience was nothing more than positive and genuine.”
