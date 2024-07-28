Strictly scandal – live: Laura Whitmore says she ‘raised concerns’ about ‘inappropriate behaviour’ in 2016

✕ Close Strictly's Giovanni Pernice and Amanda Abbington respond to being 'undermarked' by judges

TV presenter Laura Whitmore, who was partnered with Giovanni Pernice on Strictly Come Dancing, has said she “raised concerns” about her alleged experience of “inappropriate behaviour” in the rehearsal room in 2016.

In a statement shared on Instagram, Whitmore said she thought she was alone in her experience but learned of the other allegations raised by former contestants.

She continued: “I am not looking for anything just an acceptance that what happened to me in the rehearsal room during my time on BBC Strictly was wrong and that it won’t happen to anyone else again.”

Sherlock actor Amanda Abbington, who lifted the lid on the scandal with her own set of allegations against Pernice, gave a tell-all interview in which she claims there are “50 hours” of rehearsal footage that left BBC producers “horrified” by dance partner Pernice’s alleged behaviour.

On Saturday (27 July), the BBC faced a fresh batch of claims as former crew members alleged sexist and sexualised comments, and a “tense, toxic and uncomfortable” environment while working on the show.

Meanwhile, Graziano Di Prima is reportedly under medical supervision after being axed from Strictly Come Dancing.

The professional dancer, 30, was sacked from the show earlier this month after it was alleged that footage existed of him physically and verbally abusing Zara McDermott in training during last year's series.

His family are now said to be “deeply concerned” about his wellbeing and are monitoring him hourly, according to reports.

On Tuesday afternoon (23 July), BBC director general Tim Davie made a statement apologising for the alleged mistreatment of contestants on the show, saying that the corporation “will never tolerate unacceptable behaviour”.

Below are latest updates as the scandal unfolds.