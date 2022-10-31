Strictly Come Dancing live shows to air on Friday and Sunday to avoid Qatar World Cup clashes
Quarter and semi final shows won’t be airing on Saturdays
Strictly Come Dancing will be booted from its usual Saturday night spot during the 2022 World Cup.
The dance competition series is broadcast live on Saturday nights, with the pre-recorded results show airing on Sundays.
However, with the World Cup kicking off in Qatar at the end of November, the Strictly quarter and semi finals will be moved from their usual spot.
The quarter final will now take place on Friday 2 December, while the semi final will be on Sunday 11 December.
The final will still take place on Saturday 17 December as planned.
A Strictly spokesperson confirmed to The Independent: “Strictly Come Dancing will continue to bring glitter, glamour and glorious dancing to homes across the nation throughout the 2022 FIFA World Cup.”
Saturday (29 October) night’s episode of Strictly was a Halloween special and saw Tyler West and Ellie Taylor top the leaderboard with 35 points each.
James Bye was at the bottom of the leaderboard and was eliminated after having to perform again against Fleur East in the dance-off.
All four judges voted to save East, but many viewers suggested EastEnders star Bye and his partner Amy Dowden had been saddled with an “unfair” song choice and theme, after performing to “Bumble Bee” by LaVern Baker dressed as a bee keeper and bee.
“Not very Halloweeny, James has been a bit short-changed here,” one fan tweeted.
Elsewhere in the episode, Tony Adams apologised for heckling head judge Shirley Ballas and telling her she should “go home”, after she scored him a four for his Cha Cha.
“I just want to say to Shirley as well, I made a comment last week. I ain’t got a clue. I accept a four, I accept an eight, it doesn’t really matter,” Adams told host Claudia Winkleman.
“I don’t understand. I listen to her [Jones], but I’ve got to apologise for my comment. Listen, don’t go home Shirley. You can stay, because she is Strictly.”
Strictly Come Dancing continues Saturday 5 November at 7pm on BBC One.
