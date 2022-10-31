Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Strictly Come Dancing live shows to air on Friday and Sunday to avoid Qatar World Cup clashes

Quarter and semi final shows won’t be airing on Saturdays

Isobel Lewis
Monday 31 October 2022 14:07
Comments
Tony Adams apologises for Shirley Ballas comment on Strictly Come Dancing

Strictly Come Dancing will be booted from its usual Saturday night spot during the 2022 World Cup.

The dance competition series is broadcast live on Saturday nights, with the pre-recorded results show airing on Sundays.

However, with the World Cup kicking off in Qatar at the end of November, the Strictly quarter and semi finals will be moved from their usual spot.

The quarter final will now take place on Friday 2 December, while the semi final will be on Sunday 11 December.

The final will still take place on Saturday 17 December as planned.

Recommended

A Strictly spokesperson confirmed to The Independent: “Strictly Come Dancing will continue to bring glitter, glamour and glorious dancing to homes across the nation throughout the 2022 FIFA World Cup.”

Saturday (29 October) night’s episode of Strictly was a Halloween special and saw Tyler West and Ellie Taylor top the leaderboard with 35 points each.

James Bye was at the bottom of the leaderboard and was eliminated after having to perform again against Fleur East in the dance-off.

All four judges voted to save East, but many viewers suggested EastEnders star Bye and his partner Amy Dowden had been saddled with an “unfair” song choice and theme, after performing to “Bumble Bee” by LaVern Baker dressed as a bee keeper and bee.

The ‘Strictly’ final will go ahead as planned

(BBC/Kieron McCarron)

“Not very Halloweeny, James has been a bit short-changed here,” one fan tweeted.

Elsewhere in the episode, Tony Adams apologised for heckling head judge Shirley Ballas and telling her she should “go home”, after she scored him a four for his Cha Cha.

“I just want to say to Shirley as well, I made a comment last week. I ain’t got a clue. I accept a four, I accept an eight, it doesn’t really matter,” Adams told host Claudia Winkleman.

Recommended

“I don’t understand. I listen to her [Jones], but I’ve got to apologise for my comment. Listen, don’t go home Shirley. You can stay, because she is Strictly.”

Strictly Come Dancing continues Saturday 5 November at 7pm on BBC One.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in