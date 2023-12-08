Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! viewers seem to think they spotted Nick Pickard secretly eating a panini during Wednesday night’s episode (6 December).

During filming, contestants can only consume a 700-calorie diet of rice and beans, according to reports.

But before leaving the jungle, fans think the Hollyoaks actor, 48, may have been indulging in a little more food on the sly. While some viewers think Pickard may have just been holding a paper bag, which looked like a panini.

“Was that a sandwich in #nick’s hand?,” one fan wrote on X/Twitter.

Another viewer wrote: “Was nick eating a sandwich/ panini?”

“Omg i noticed this?! They must get food after challenges no wonder they want to do one,” another fan commented.

However, an insider reportedly told The Sun, the bags are what the “rice comes in” adding: “You saw Nigel using one as a bin bag yesterday cleaning up camp.”

Pickard ended up in the bottom two of the show this week, alongside This Morning host Josie Gibson.

The actor bid farewell after being eliminated from the jungle. As the news was announced, Pickard looked happy and told their campmates that he’d “miss them, loads”.

Speaking to Ant and Dec once the elimination had been confirmed, Pickard revealed that his family persuaded him to go on the hit show. “I’ve never been asked before, it was an honour to be asked,” he said. “It was great, it was so much fun.

Nick Pickard bid farewell to the jungle (ITV / screengrab)

His exit follows Fred Sirieix, Nella Rose and Frankie Dettori, who were eliminated in consecutive episodes in recent days.

After his elimination, Pickard appeared on Good Morning Britain. Speaking to Richard Arnold in his first official interview since his exit, the soap star admitted he was "glad" to be out.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

He explained: "It was a great experience but it is really overwhelming coming out, I’m glad to be out. Half of you wishes you could get to the final, because you’re honoured to be asked, and the other half is counting down the days and thinking if I come out now I’ve got six days in a lovely place and then I’ve just got to go to a party and go home."

Arnold then asked Pickard: "When you’re in camp, do you speculate when it gets to this stage about who might go?".

Pickard replied: "You don’t really speculate about who might go, you speculate about absolutely everything else. You speculate about what you’re going to be doing in the day, what you’re going to eat, where you are going to be, what the trials are going to be like.

“So it’s non-stop speculation, even about the time, because you’ve got no concept of time, you’ve got no idea what you’re doing. Speculating and talking about food."

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! airs Sunday to Friday at 9pm and Saturday at 9.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.