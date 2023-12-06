Fred Sirieix criticised fellow campmate Josie Gibson following his exit from I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! on Tuesday (5 December).

Tensions have flared around the firepit between the two previously, with Fred describing her cooking efforts as “a horror movie”, while she labelled his comments “highly annoying”.

The First Dates star was asked about the conflict by presenters Ant and Dec, following his exit on Tuesday.

He said: “She doesn’t know what she is doing in the kitchen, she just makes it up as she goes along.”