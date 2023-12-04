Fred Sirieix criticised Josie Gibson’s cooking behind her back, suggesting the TV star is “just winging it” at dinner time.

Tension has been building between the pair in recent days on I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

After winning seven stars in Monday’s trial (4 December), Ant and Dec suggested Josie would be able to “make something delicious with that”.

“Don’t tell me about Josie,” Fred responded, speaking to the presenters while the rest of the contestants were in camp.

“All she needs to do is ask for help, and I can just direct her step by step... she’s just winging it.”

When told by Ant and Dec that everyone else in camp seems to like her rice, Fred said it’s “good but could be delicious”.