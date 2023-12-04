I’m A Celebrity first look: Fred Sirieix faces a room of rats in Bushtucker Trial

Fred Sirieix takes on his first solo Bushtucker Trial and faces a room full of rats, a first look at Monday night’s (4 December) episode of I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! shows.

The First Dates star has been chosen to take part in the Celebrity Distressing Rooms challenge in the hunt for stars to feed his fellow campmates.

The 51-year-old will have to search his way through rotten fruit and vegetables for the stars, and that is not all as cockroaches will be falling on him from above.

In this clip, he can be heard saying “hello” to the rats as he tries to keep himself calm.