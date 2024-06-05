India election results 2024 live: Modi to hold coalition talks as BJP falls short of majority
Modi still set to return for historic third term as prime minister, but will be forced to rely on alliance partners to form government
Narendra Modi is set to meet his allies today to discuss forming the next government, a day after his Hindu nationalist party lost its outright majority in parliament in a surprisingly close election.
Mr Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 240 seats on its own in the general election, 32 short of the halfway mark in the 543-member decision-making lower house, according to official results announced late yesterday.
The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the BJP won 293 seats, more than 20 ahead of the 272 needed to form a government.
The opposition INDIA alliance, led by Rahul Gandhi’s centrist Congress party, won 230 seats, far more than was forecast. Congress alone won 99, almost double the 52 it won in 2019. The surprise jump has not just boosted Mr Gandhi’s standing, but the alliance is also discussing its own next steps and they have so far not conceded defeat.
The role of kingmaker for the next government now falls to two of the BJP’s key allies – Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu. Their parties, Janata Dal (United) and Telugu Desam Party, who have 12 and 16 seats respectively.
Indian election reveal voters prioritise ‘social justice, secularism and federalism’
The election results reveal that Indian voters still prioritise values of social justice, secularism and federalism that are enshrined in the Constitution, says Dr Shubranshu Mishra, lecture in Politics and International relations at the University of Exeter.
“The much-publicised inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, a significant constituency that the ruling BJP has ended up losing in the Hindi heartland Uttar Pradesh, did not turn out to be the key issue for the voters as the ruling party had anticipated,” he says in a statement to The Independent as he refers to the much-publicised consecration ceremony in January that critics saw as the launch of Mr Modi’s electoral campaign.
The hate speeches made by the BJP, including the prime minister, did not resonate well with the electorate, he says in an apparent reference to Mr Modi’s targeting Muslims in a series of election speeches, referring to the 200 million people as “infiltrators”.
Highlighting the importance of gains made by the Congress-led opposition alliance, he says: “Though PM Modi will return to power for a third consecutive term, his majority will decrease, as the Congress party-led INDIA alliance has made an impressive comeback, defying all exit poll predictions.
“The significant takeaway is this strong resurgence of Rahul Gandhi that occurred in this election, despite the fact that it was not conducted on a level-playing field.
“The complete control over key pillars of democracy, including the Election Commission and the judiciary, limited space for dissent, challenges to federalism, and biased lapdog media, was strikingly evident.
“This mandate will play a crucial role in holding the government accountable, and their key contentious and divisive initiatives, such as the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), are likely to take a back seat.”
Who is Mahua Moitra? Expelled Indian parliamentarian set to make a comeback
Mahua Moitra, a firebrand politician from Trinamool Congress and a fierce critic of Indian prime minister Narendra Modi, is set to make a comeback to parliament, months after she was unceremoniously expelled over accusations of taking bribes in exchange for asking questions in the lower house.
She secured a resounding victory from Krishnagar seat in West Bengal over her nearest rival Amrita Roy of the Bharatiya Janata Party, winning by a margin of 50,000 votes.
She worked as an investment banker in New York and London, before entering grassroots political activism in 2009. She eventually found a home in Trinamool Congress. =
Known for her unapologetic candour, her impassioned speeches in parliament have earned her acclaim from across the political spectrum.
In December last year, India’s parliament expelled her after MP Nishikant Dubey of Mr Modi’s BJP accused her of accepting bribes from businessman Darshan Hiranandani to pose questions in parliament.
The parliament’s Ethics Committee initiated a probe after Mr Dubey wrote to Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla, alleging bribery and impropriety against Ms Moitra.
Ms Moitra, who has denied the allegations, said she was expelled “without proof”.
Controversial Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut wins parliamentary election
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has been elected an MP in India, joining a small crowd of people from the film industry in the country’s new parliament.
Ranaut stood as the candidate for prime minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party in Mandi, a seat in her northern home state of Himachal Pradesh, and won by a margin of just under 75,000 votes.
The breakout star of 2013’s well-received Bollywood hit Queen, Ranaut became the most prominent of Indian celebrities to openly, and closely, align herself with Modi’s ruling party after it first came to power in 2014, and has championed its Hindu nationalist cause.
My colleague Shahana Yasmin reports:
How did Indian media cover election results?
Indian newspapers said Narendra Modi’s aura of invincibility had been dimmed, as his Bharatiya Janata Party fell short way short of majority mark. His NDA alliance has enough seats to form a coalition government, but it was still a remarkable result for the opposition INDIA bloc.
The Indian Express’s splash had a headline reading “India gives NDA a third term, Modi a message”.
The Hindustan Times read: “NDA leading, INDIA shining”.
“India Cuts Modi Down,” read the Telegraph.
The Hindu played it straight, saying: “BJP falls short, needs allies to govern”.
Who are Modi's key coalition allies?
Narendra Modi’s coalition allies have found themselves in an unexpected position after yesterday’s results – that of kingmaker.
The two most important, Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu, will be in Delhi for a meeting today with the BJP, after Modi’s party fell way short of an outright majority in its own right.
Mr Modi, for the first time, is dependent on these allies to take the total tally of seats won by their National Democratic Alliance to 292.
It’s a position the BJP would have wanted to avoid – Modi’s party has a rocky political relationship with both.
Janata Dal (United)’s Nitish Kumar, 73, is the chief minister of India’s poorest state of Bihar. He has been credited with steadying the state and pursuing economic development after accusations of widespread corruption and crime in previous administrations.
However, Kumar has switched his political alliances several times. He returned to Modi’s coalition earlier this year after previously having helped to form an opposition alliance of more than two dozen parties for the general election.
TDP boss Chandrababu Naidu, 74, was the chief minister of the undivided state of Andhra Pradesh from 1995 to 2004. He played a key role in developing the state capital Hyderabad as a technology hub, while attracting foreign investors including Microsoft.
Modi says India will see ‘a new chapter of big decisions’
Prime minister Narendra Modi says India will see a “new chapter of big decisions” in his third term in office, despite falling short of an outright BJP majority.
After claiming victory for his coalition alliance, which got him past the 272-seat midway point after a lacklustre performance from his own party, Mr Modi told a crowd at party headquarters he would not shirk from pushing forward with his agenda.
He said he would advance India’s defence production, jobs for youth, raise exports and help farmers, among other things.
“This country will see a new chapter of big decisions. This is Modi’s guarantee,” he said, speaking in the third person.
Best memes as Indians react to unexpectedly close election: ‘Public is smart’
Indians flooded social media with memes and jokes as the vote count in the elections put an unexpected spin on the outcome on Tuesday, with Narendra Modi’s party falling short of the landslide victory predicted in the exit polls.
Mr Modi’s boisterous claim of a thumping victory appeared to have fallen short as the opposition INDIA bloc performed much better than projected, trailing closely behind the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led pre-poll alliance.
Mr Modi had claimed that the BJP would win 370 seats and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) cross the 400-seat mark. During election campaigns BJP leaders popularised the slogan “abki bar 400 paar” (this time, above 400), that mememakers swooped upon after the party failed to deliver.
My colleague Shweta Sharma has rounded off some of the best ones in this report:
‘Moral and political loss’ for Modi as his coalition clinches parliamentary majority
Indian prime minister Narendra Modi’s coalition won a majority in parliament in the country’s staggered election, according to official results released early today by India’s Election Commission.
The count showed that Mr Modi’s National Democratic Alliance won 286 seats, more than the 272 seats needed to secure a majority but far fewer than predicted.
He had already claimed victory for the alliance late on Tuesday, even though his ruling Bharatiya Janata Party won less seats than expected — and more than 60 seats less than the record 303 it won in the 2019 election.
“Today’s victory is the victory of the world’s largest democracy” Mr Modi told a crowd at his party’s headquarters. He said the NDA will form the government for the third consecutive time.
Still, India’s opposition Congress party called the opposition alliance’s strong showing in the polls a “win for democracy” and a “moral and political loss” for Mr Modi.
Analysis: Modi faces greatest pressure of his political career as BJP falls short of outright majority
Concerns over a rise in Islamophobia and the erosion of democracy remain, but having to rule within a coalition will severely limit what Narendra Modi can do in the next five years. Alisha Rahaman Sarkar reports
India’s election watchdog ‘deliberately’ did not punish Modi for anti-Muslim speeches
The chief of India’s Election Commission has said that the watchdog made a “deliberate” decision not to punish top leaders of the two leading parties after prime minister Narendra Modi was accused of stoking anti-Muslim animus on the campaign trail.
Rajiv Kumar told the news website Scroll at a press conference on the eve of the counting of votes that they were non-discriminatory in their approach.
Mr Kumar said that they decided not to go after Mr Modi and his chief lieutenant Amit Shah from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from the primary opposition Congress party to keep it fair.
“We deliberately decided – this is such a huge nation – that the top two people in both the parties we did not touch. Both party presidents we touched equally,” Mr Kumar told Scroll. “Why did we leave two this side and two that side? The persons in position in this huge country also have responsibility. We reminded them of their responsibility.”
Shweta Sharma has the full report:
