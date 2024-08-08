Jump to content

Watch live as Muhammad Yunus arrives in Dhaka after being selected to lead Bangladesh’s interim government

Oliver Browning
Thursday 08 August 2024 09:14
Watch live as Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus, who has been selected to lead Bangladesh’s interim government, arrives back in Dhaka from Paris on Thursday 8 August.

He is set to lead the government after weeks of tumultuous student protests forced prime minister Sheikh Hasina to resign and flee to India.

Mr Yunus, 84, Bangladesh’s only Nobel laureate and a harsh critic of Ms Hasina, was recommended for the job by the student protesters.

He is expected to be sworn in as chief adviser along with a team of advisers later on Thursday in an interim government which the army chief said may include 15 members, although discussions on the names continued till late on Wednesday.

Mr Yunus is known as the “banker to the poor” and was awarded the 2006 Nobel Peace Prize for founding a bank that pioneered fighting poverty with small loans to needy borrowers.

He is due to arrive in the capital Dhaka on Thursday, having been receiving medical treatment in Paris.

