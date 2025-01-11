Reeves says fiscal rules ‘non-negotiable’ during bid to boost ties with China

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rachel Reeves vowed to stand by her “non-negotiable” fiscal rules, as her mission to China was overshadowed by further turbulence in the gilt markets.

Visiting bicycle-maker Brompton’s flagship Beijing store on Saturday, the Chancellor declined to give a running commentary on the financial markets in the UK, but said the rules she set for herself in October were essential for economic stability.

She said: “The fiscal rules laid out in the Budget are non-negotiable. Economic stability is the bedrock for economic growth and prosperity.”

The rise in gilt yields to their highest level since 2008, effectively increasing the cost of government borrowing, sparked concern this week that the Chancellor would be unable to meet her rules on debt and spending without imposing deeper cuts than she had already planned.

The spending review, due later this year, is already expected to require departments to make efficiency savings worth 5% of their budgets.

But with more money being spent on servicing government debt, that figure could end up being even higher, given Ms Reeves has previously ruled out further tax rises, and the Telegraph has reported cuts to welfare are also being considered.

The alternative would be breaching her fiscal rules, a prospect that Paul Johnson of the Institute for Fiscal Studies described as “pretty scary for the markets” which were already “concerned about the UK position”.

The turmoil in the gilt markets has overshadowed Ms Reeves’s trip to Beijing, with the Conservatives accusing the Chancellor of having “fled to China” rather than explain how she will fix the economy.

We must seize this opportunity to set a course for a stable and mutually beneficial relationship with one another Rachel Reeves speaks to her Chinese counterpart

The trip is part of the Labour Government’s push for greater engagement with Beijing, after a freezing of relations under previous Conservative prime ministers.

Accompanied by a delegation including Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey and Financial Conduct Authority chief executive Nikhil Rathi, Ms Reeves met Chinese vice-premier He Lifeng on Saturday for the first UK-China economic and financial dialogue since 2019.

Hailing the meeting as a “significant milestone” in UK-China relations, the Chancellor called for more trade and investment between the two countries against a “more complex and more challenging” geopolitical background.

She said: “We must seize this opportunity to set a course for a stable and mutually beneficial relationship with one another.”

But she also emphasised that economic ties must not weaken national security, and said the two countries had “an obligation to be frank with each other where we disagree”.

As well as resetting relations with Beijing, the new Government has promised to “challenge” China where necessary, amid long-standing human rights concerns about the treatment of Uighur Muslims, constraints on freedoms in Hong Kong and its support for Russia’s war in Ukraine.

When asked by reporters in Beijing if closer ties to China carried any risk for the UK, Ms Reeves said: “We need to make sure we have a pragmatic and good relationship with countries around the world. That is in our national interest.

“It’s what our allies around the world do and it’s what I will be pursuing as Chancellor, always acting in the national interest while looking to help British businesses export overseas.”

After her meetings in Beijing, Ms Reeves is expected to travel to Shanghai.