How to get 22% off Dyson refurbished appliances with our exclusive code

It’s fair to say that Dyson has changed the game in both the household appliance, haircare and tech space. We’ve tried and tested tons of the brand’s products over the years, with many of them making it into our best vacuum cleaner round-ups. Our beauty experts have raved about its hair tools, such as the Dyson supersonic hair dryer (which you can save £120 on with another exclusive Dyson code) and Dyson airwrap, while its electric fans and wireless headphones have impressed us too.

While not all of Dyson’s refurbished deals are as cheap as you could get from third-party retailers, there are savings to be made if you use our promo code, including on the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer and some of our best cordless vacuums.

I’ve rounded up the best deals I’ve seen on Dyson’s refurbished store, which you can make even cheaper using the promo code below until Friday 31 October. Worried about buying refurbished rather than new? I’ve also explained your rights when buying pre-owned products, so that you know what to do if something goes wrong.

Best Dyson refurbished deals

Dyson supersonic hair dryer Read more £279 £218 from Dyson.co.uk Prices may vary Dyson v12 detect slim absolute vacuum Read more £449 £351 from Dyson.co.uk Prices may vary Dyson v15 detect absolute+ cordless vacuum Read more £599 £468 from Dyson.co.uk Prices may vary

What does it mean to buy refurbished?

Buying refurbished is a great way to save money and reduce waste, but what does it really mean? Refurbished goods are pre-owned products that have been inspected and repaired so that they’re in full working order. According to Dyson, its refurbished products are “meticulously inspected, fully serviced and tested to ensure they meet our quality standard”.

Dyson offers a returns policy on its refurbished vacuums and hair care, so if you change your mind within 35-days of receiving your appliance, you can ring Dyson on 0800 298 0298 to ask for a refund.

It’s also important to note that you have a legal right for products to be of satisfactory quality, even if they’re second-hand, so if your appliance becomes faulty, you can request a repair or replacement.

In general, when buying refurbished products, make sure you shop at a reputable retailer and read reviews. If you’re spending more than £100, we recommend paying on a credit card – that way, you should be covered if anything goes wrong.

