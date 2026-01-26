With February half-term around the corner, now is the perfect time to save on a last-minute winter escape. As the next school holiday is only a week long, I’ve rounded up the best February half-term holiday offers on short to mid-haul destinations and city breaks, available right now.

Half-term breaks can be notoriously pricey, especially when demand is high, but there are still plenty of ways to save. From last-minute half-term deals to February holiday hacks for saving on luggage and free child places, here’s how to book a half-term holiday on a budget.

February half-term holiday deals

There are plenty of ways to save on February half-term holidays. Below, you’ll find the latest holiday deals from leading travel companies, including Tui, Expedia, Jet2holidays and Loveholidays, helping you cut the cost of your school holiday getaway.

Where’s hot in February?

If you’re keen to escape the cold and make the most of the February half-term break, these destinations are warm and family-friendly this time of year. With reliable sunshine, comfortable temperatures and plenty to do for children, they’re ideal for a mid-winter getaway.

Gran Canaria, Canary Islands

Gran Canaria is a perfect winter sun destination for families ( Riu Vistamar/Tui )

Gran Canaria has average temperatures of 15-21C in February, making it a popular destination for a winter break. With short flight times of around four hours from the UK, family-friendly resorts, calm beaches and waterparks, it’s a great option for a stress-free half-term holiday.

Book with Tui from £419 per person

Saint Lucia, Caribbean

Enjoy a week of guaranteed sun in St Lucia this half-term ( Windjammer Landing Resort and Residences/Tui )

With daytime temperatures between 26C and 29C, Saint Lucia offers hot, dry weather during February. It’s a perfect holiday destination for families looking for a long-haul escape, with all-inclusive resorts, white sand beaches and plenty of outdoor activities during the island’s peak dry season.

Book with Tui from £1,264 per person

Lisbon, Portugal

Lisbon is a great city break for families who just want a short getaway ( PortoBay Liberdade/easyJet holidays )

February highs of around 15-18C make Lisbon ideal for a warm city break. If you’re wanting plenty of culture without the mid-summer heat and crowds, Portugal’s capital is a perfect choice. With easy-to-navigate streets, family-friendly attractions and good-value accommodation outside peak season, families with older children are guaranteed to enjoy a trip here.

Book with easyJet holidays from £183 per person

Dubai, UAE

Dubai offers the perfect blend of family fun and luxury ( FIVE Palm Jumeirah Dubai/Loveholidays )

Averaging 22-26C in February, Dubai is one of the best destinations for guaranteed sunshine during half term. From beaches and waterparks to indoor attractions and family-friendly hotels, the city has a lot to offer, with a touch of luxury and plenty to keep kids entertained.

Book with Loveholidays from £669 per person

Single and one-parent families

Many travel providers offer dedicated discounts for single and one-parent families, helping to reduce the overall cost of a holiday. Right now, Jet2holidays is offering an extra £60 off one-adult bookings, while easyJet holidays has savings of up to £100.

As only one discount code can usually be applied per booking, it’s worth comparing single-parent offers against other available deals, to see which delivers the biggest saving for you.

Free child places

Most holiday sales and voucher codes can be combined with free child places to further reduce the price of your holiday. You’ll almost always find holiday deals with free child places from most travel sites, including Tui, easyJet holidays, Loveholidays and Jet2holidays.

For more holiday offers and discount codes, take a look at our dedicated travel deals section