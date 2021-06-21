Amazon Prime Day – one of the biggest shopping events of the year – is finally upon us, with impressive savings to be had across tech, home appliances, fashion, alcohol, kids’ toys and more over the two-day bonanza.

In previous years, the flash sale took place in July but was pushed back to October last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. This year, it’s taking place a month earlier, on 21 and 22 June.

Prime Day 2020 was the best since the event first began in 2015, with small and independent businesses particularly benefitting from the sale – so the bar is set higher than ever for 2021.

With more than 2 million deals set to become available across the site, you’re certainly in the right place to bag a bargain – from a Nintendo Switch console to Apple AirPods to Oral B electric toothbrushes.

A good night’s sleep can be a struggle at the best of times, especially during a global pandemic, when our daily lives have been so disrupted. Luckily, if you’re in the market for a new mattress, now’s the most economical time to upgrade. One of our favourite mattress brands, Emma, is helping you rest easy and offering some stellar deals this Prime Day.

With an up to 51 per cent saving to be had, this is a discount not to be missed. Here, we’ve detailed how to snap up the offer as well as our reviews of the brand’s most popular mattress.

Emma original double mattress: Was £699, now £340.73, Amazon.co.uk

A leading contender in the bed-in-a-box industry, the Emma original was praised by our reviewer for adapting to any bed base. The medium-firm mattress “suits all body shapes and types of sleepers… and there’s no disturbance to your partner if you’re a fidgety sleeper”, they said.

Impressed with its bounce and instant comfort, our tester noted it was one of the most durable foam mattresses they tested. “There’s a 19cm foam core, surrounded by a 2cm layer of memory foam then a 4cm layer of ordinary foam, plus – another bonus – a removable washable cover,” they said, adding “we’d say it’s on the softer side but ultra sumptuous if that’s your preference, yet with absolutely no compromise on support”.

The king size Emma original mattress also has 51 per cent off (was £799, now £393.66, Amazon.co.uk).

Emma hybrid double mattress: Was £809, now £446.02, Amazon.co.uk

As well as coming out on top when compared to the Simba hybrid, the Emma hybrid also earned a spot in our round-up of the best mattresses – meaning this is a brand you can trust. Our reviewer praised the mattress’s durability, breathability and four-layered design. “The bottom one is a type of foam that’s specially made to support your heavier body parts; then comes a foam which contours to your body and distributes pressure; third is the breathable pocket sprung layer with 2,000 springs.”

“Finally, there’s the top patented foam layer that absorbs moisture and keeps air flowing. On the top, there’s a washable, moisture-wicking cover.” Great for side, front and back sleepers, the versatile mattress impressed our reviewer with its pressure relief and it excelled at absorbing movement.

For Prime Day there’s 45 per cent off the double and the king size hybrid (was £919, now £509.82, Amazon.co.uk).

