On the last day of Amazon’s 2021 Prime Day sale, deals definitely aren’t slowing down. There’s still thousands of savings to be snapped up across tech, TVs, gaming, home appliances, clothing, alcohol and more.

The two-day shopping event has seen the retailer reduce prices on big-name brands such as Apple, Samsung, Philips, Braun and Nespresso.

Vacuum cleaners are also seeing great savings, and we’ve found the popular eufy robovac G10 hybrid with £110 off.

Not only that, we’ve tried and tested the device ourselves, and it was rated the best value buy in our guide to the best robot vacuums.

Making household chores much easier, and hands-free, of course, read on for our full review and how to add it to your online shopping cart ASAP.

eufy robovac G10 hybrid: Was £299.99, now £189.99, Amazon.co.uk

With a lengthy battery life of up to 100 minutes and a spacious 500ml bin capacity, this high-tech device is quick to set up and takes three hours to fully charge, which can easily be done overnight.

“The smart navigation system means the robot knows where it is at all times, and returns to the docking base when it knows it’s running low on battery. We found it did a good enough job of cleaning and moving across different surfaces – although it is recommended for hard floors only, so bear this in mind,” said our reviewer.

This robot vacuum can be completely controlled via the Eufy Home app on your smartphone, so you can schedule a quick clean before you get home.

It also comes with a cleaning brush which is designed to remove dust and hairs that can get trapped beneath the robot and slow down its cleaning process.

