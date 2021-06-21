When it comes to sales, nobody does it bigger than Amazon. The online retailer is almost midway through its 2021 Prime Day sale, a two-day annual shopping event that offers huge savings on tech, TVs, gaming, home appliances, clothing, alcohol and more.

One item that often sees huge discounts in the sale is vacuum cleaners, and we’ve found an Ecovac robot design that has 40 per cent off, which means nearly £110 saved on the RRP.

Robot vacuums are a godsend for keeping your floors clean with none of the work. All you need to do is simply switch it on and let it get to work.

This device works on carpet and hardwood floors, so while you’re busy working from home or have popped out to run errands, it’ll keep your space sparkling clean without ever needing to lift a finger.

Read on to find out all the impressive features on this product that make it a worthwhile addition to your sale shopping.

Read more:

Ecovacs robotics deebot N79S robot vacuum cleaner: Was £249, now £139.98, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This innovative device can be operated via voice control as it can be connected to Google Home Voice or Amazon Alexa, and you can even customise and schedule cleaning sessions on the Ecovacs app on your smartphone.

There’s four cleaning does to choose from to reach all the nooks and crannies in your home, with wide-reaching side brushes and anti-drip and anti-collision sensors.

It comes with a two-year warranty, three brushes and a docking starting to charge it with.

The battery life lasts up to 100 minutes and it’s coated in an anti-scratch finish, so even if it bumps into your sofa accidentally, it’ll still look pristine.

