The world of vacuum cleaners is ever-growing, with a multitude of models up for grabs to suit almost every need, but this can make shopping for one a minefield.

Luckily, if you’re looking to upgrade your vacuum, Amazon has slashed the price of a number of its bestselling cleaners from top-rated brand Shark in its annual Prime Day sale.

While the American label is more affordable than some very high-end alternatives – we’re looking at you, Dyson – Shark models still come at a premium cost, so it pays to keep an eye out for deals.

To save you hours of scrolling, we’ve done all the hard work for you and managed to find some great savings on the brand’s most popular vacuums, including its anti-hair-wrap upright and cordless styles.

Shark is also one of IndyBest’s favourite home appliance brands, with the company’s products landing spots in our reviews of the best pet, bagless, cordless and upright vacuum cleaners. So, we can vouch for their reliability and performance.

With huge savings of up to 52 per cent, read on for our pick of the best Shark vacuums deals to snap up while you can.

Our IndyBest team handpicks every deal we feature. We may earn some commission from the links in this article, but our selections have been made independently and without bias. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Shark upright vacuum cleaner NZ801UKT: Was £379.99, now £183.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

A leading brand when it comes to household appliances, this Shark upright cleaner currently has a whopping £196 off – and it’s one of our favourites. Featuring in our guide to the best pet vacuum cleaners, our reviewer praised it for being a “versatile machine with some nifty pet-related tricks up its sleeve”, such as a soft roller that works in conjunction with the anti-hair-wrap brush to catch longer hairs. This system, along with the lift-away feature, which allows the cylinder to disconnect from the body of the vacuum to give you more flexibility, worked well for our tester.

Plus, with a simple “flick of a switch”, you can select whether you’re cleaning “hard floor or carpet, with the brushes running faster to cope with the latter”. With such a rave review, this cleaner really is a no-brainer for pet owners. But you’ll have to act fast – we predict a sell-out.

Buy now

Shark anti wrap cordless stick vacuum cleaner IZ201UKTSB: Was £399.99, now £199.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

An Amazon exclusive, this cordless stick vacuum cleaner comes in an eye-catching scarlet red: but it doesn’t just look the part. It’s also designed with the brand’s anti-hair-wrap technology, which actively removes hair from the brush roll as you clean, while its removable battery has up to 40 minutes of run-time, meaning you can clean your entire home without having to pause and re-charge.

This model is also built with Shark’s “duoclean” technology, which means it promises to glide across all kinds of surfaces with no need to change floorhead.

Buy now

Shark corded stick vacuum cleaner HZ500UK anti hair wrap, purple: Was £249.99, now £179, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This corded stick vacuum cleaner is packed with innovative cleaning technologies and can glide between carpets and hard floors owing to its twin tech floorhead. It also combines Shark’s signature “duoclean” brush-roll design with anti-hair-wrap technology and has a flexible wand that bends so you don’t have to, making it easy to clean under furniture and fold down for compact, freestanding storage.

Buy now

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.