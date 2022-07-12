Summer is officially here. While that means more time outside at picnics, barbecues and other people’s gardens, for many of us, it also means school holidays – i.e. lots of mess and little time.

While there’s sadly no magic fairy to come and clean our houses during the night – if you know of one, please do tell us – it usually comes down to us sweeping the floors at any spare second, whether you have kids or not. But, magic aside, there is one very clever contraption that can help – the robot vacuum.

Although these bits of kit are usually on the expensive side, but with Amazon Prime Day 2022 finally here, it could mean that your wish to a tidier home may be coming true. And we’ve found a whopping £500 saving on our favourite robot vacuum: the iRobot roomba s9+.

But, for those set on finding out exactly how to get your hands on this great value vacuum, keep reading below for everything you need to know about this huge 33 per cent discount.

iRobot roomba s9+: Was £1,499, now £999, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon.co.uk)

Battery life: 120 mins

120 mins Bin capacity: 400ml + 1.7l clean base

400ml + 1.7l clean base Suction power: 2,200Pa

2,200Pa Noise level : 68dB

: 68dB Voice control: Alexa, Google Assistant

Alexa, Google Assistant Onboard camera: No

Named the IndyBest best buy in our robot vacuum cleaner round-up, the iRobot roomba s9+ is a much-loved gadget here at IndyBest. And with a whopping saving of £500, we’re putting it back on the radar for anyone who was in two minds about it before.

“If you’re fastidiously clean, then the roomba s9+ is for you. It got every floor in our house spotlessly clean – from thick-pile carpets to hardwood. It even left satisfying track marks in our carpet,” shared our tester. “We loved that this robot learned where the dirtiest parts of our house were and focused on giving them a thorough clean. It also didn’t struggle with long hair as much as some other robots we tried – even our regular non-robot vacuum struggles with our shed hair.”

They added that “the clean base meant we didn’t have to faff with emptying the bin on the robot very often, and it kept all nasties trapped inside the closed system. Allergy sufferers will also appreciate the Hepa filter. The app is easy to use, and you can set no-go zones and ask it to just clean certain rooms of the house, which is a function we found ourselves using a lot.”

If that doesn’t have you convinced – along with the impressive 33 per cent discount – then we’re not sure what will.

