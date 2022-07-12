Ruling in the competitive vacuum cleaner world, Shark has built itself a reputation for making models that are powerful, ergonomic and easy to use. But while still more affordable than rivals such as Dyson, Shark models do come at a cost.

Luckily, Amazon Prime Day has arrived – and with it, a sea of savings across home appliances, mattresses, tech, fitness and more.

If you’re looking to upgrade your vacuum model, the online giant has slashed its prices on some of Shark’s bestselling models – including 41 per cent on the brand’s cordless stick vacuum cleaner.

One of our favourite vacuum brands, Shark models have featured in our pet, bagless, cordless and upright vacuum cleaners round-ups – so we really can vouch for their reliability and performance.

With a massive £130 saving up for grabs, here’s everything you need to know about Amazon’s Prime Day discount on Shark’s cordless stick vacuum cleaner.

Shark cordless stick vacuum cleaner IZ103UKGB: Was £319, now £189.99, Amazon.co.uk

Need a new cordless vacuum cleaner to reach all potential dirt and dust traps? This Shark number comes complete with a car detailing kit, as well as a handy 2-in-1 duster crevice tool and upholstery tool. Meanwhile, integral anti hair wrap technology should help to remove hair from the brush while you clean, and the high-tech LED headlights are an integral design feature for hopefully showing up all that hidden dust.

Run time lasts up to 40 minutes, and the removable battery can be charged wherever you are for extra cleaning ease. There are two floor settings, and when you do move from house to car, simply change it to a handheld vacuum cleaner.

For extra Prime Day shopping peace of mind, you’ll find a five-year guarantee after registering with Shark. And, it’s worth noting that the model is exclusive to Amazon too, so you won’t find this whopping 41 per cent saving anywhere else.

We named a similar Shark model the best cleaner for pet owners in our round-up of cordless cleaners, where our reviewer said they were “genuinely bowled over by this vacuum’s super-clever Flexology technology.” The flexible wands bend easily to clean uner sofas and coffee tables, while the LED headlight helped to illuminate hidden dust in every corner.

“The Shark’s other tidy trump card is its anti-hair wrap technology which removes hair as it vacuums so you don’t need to stop and detangle – something we always found ourselves doing in the past after a spin through our long-haired teenager’s bedroom,” our reviewer added.

They also praised the DuoClean floorhead which combines two motorised brush rolls so it can easily switch carpets and hard floors with the flick of a switch. “We rarely needed this though and found the vacuum effortlessly sucked up everything in sight, making this one of the best – albeit also the heaviest – cordless models we tested.”

Are you sold? Well, now you can save a sizeable £130 on the Shark vacuum thanks to Amazon Prime Day.

