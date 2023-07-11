This portable Shark vacuum cleaner is a steal in the Amazon Prime Day sale

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

We’ve already seen some standout deals start to seep through this Amazon Prime Day. The Apple Watch is at its lowest price ever, alongside AirPods Pro earbuds and a Ninja air fryer, so it’s safe to say there’s no disappointment when it comes to bagging a bargain.

The shopping bonanza sees prices slashed across coffee machines, cordless vacuum cleaners, printers, home appliances and much more.

But, of course, as Prime Day stretches over two days, we can expect to see some more stellar savings begin to creep through.

For those set on saving on essential items, you won’t want to miss out on seeing this Shark deal. After all, buying house cleaning supplies seems much better when there’s a saving involved.

Just keep reading below for everything you need to know, as well as our review of a very simialr model.

Shark wandvac 2.0 cordless handheld vacuum cleaner: Was £179.99, now £99.99, Amazon.co.uk

The earlier, very similar, model of this Shark wandvac was named best compact vacuum in our guide to the best ones to buy.

“If you’ve got an issue with crumbs or have a quick job, this lightweight and discreet Shark hand vacuum is ideal,” shared our tester. Adding, “it’s teeny tiny, and designed to be put on kitchen worksurfaces; the footprint is wee and it doesn’t look awful.”

Their one gripe was that it only ran for eight minutes, so we’ve got good news. This updated model will give you a good 15 minutes of dust busting time, meaning you can cover surfaces, the car and even the couch with ease. And it even comes with both a pet and a crevice tool to clean those hard to reach areas. Need we say more?

