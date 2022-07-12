Amazon Prime Day 2022 has officially landed, bringing with it hundreds (if not thousands) of discounts across every sector, from home gadgets and tech to fitness equipment and alcohol. But, if you’re after one thing, and one thing only, the sheer volume of products on sale can get overwhelming.

So, for anyone looking to replace their old mattress, zhoosh up the spare bedroom or even move the kids into adult-sized beds, you’ve come to the right place.

Follow live: Read our Amazon Prime Day 2022 liveblog

With up to 45 per cent savings on the highly sought-after Simba hybrid mattress – plus many more discounts on mattress toppers, duvets and pillows – there is some real money to be saved this year that you won’t want to sleep on.

Of course, other mattress brands have also had a price-slashing – Emma, we’re looking at you – along with a whole host of other key homeware bits from food processors and vacuum cleaners to air fryers and ring doorbells.

But if it is Simba you’re after, then keep reading below for the best deals to grab now on the bed-in-a-box brand.

Simba hybrid mattress, UK double: Was £829, now £455.95, Amazon.co.uk

Being big fans of Simba, we’ve already done a thorough review of the double-size Simba hybrid mattress, and to say we were impressed would be an understatement. “The Simba hybrid mattress is one that gives an instant and cloud-like balance of comfort and support right up to the edges,” shared our tester.

Recommending it for “medium firmness fans, side and front sleepers, back pain sufferers, people who get hot at night and people whose bedrooms are difficult to reach,” it seems like almost anyone would be happy with the purchase. And now, with an impressive 45 per cent saving, you’re sure to like it even more.

Simba hybrid pro, king: Was £1,529, now £906.95, Amazon.co.uk

Named best mid-range hybrid in our best mattress round-up, the Simba hybrid pro “thoroughly impressed our tester”, who raved about the softness and cooling properties of this mattress.

One key snippet of praise was centred around the mattress’s materials. “A layer of memory foam moulds to your body, gently cradling you, while a layer of springs gives more considered support, which saw us wake without any aches or pains,” said our tester. They also shared that they “didn’t overheat on the Simba hybrid pro, and there was a noticeably improved amount of airflow compared to traditional, older-style memory foam mattresses,” another big win.

You can also read our full review of the mattress here, but be sure to have your reading specs at the ready, as a 41 per cent discount is sure to be gaining a lot of attention.

Simba hybrid luxe, super king: Was £2,249, now £1,456.95, Amazon.co.uk

Another Simba option featuring in our best mattress round-up – this time named best hybrid with a noteworthy nine out of ten rating – is the Simba hybrid luxe. With an impressive ten layers, it really does live up to its luxe name. Three layers of springs, a bamboo-infused wool layer, foam layers and Simbatex – Simba’s own cooling foam – make up this hefty number, and it seemed to work for our tester.

When giving it a true IndyBest thorough reviewing, our tester couldn’t have sung its praises higher, signing off with, “the only issue here is, once you’ve bought the Simba hybrid luxe mattress, you’ll likely never want to leave home and sleep anywhere else, so sorry for that,” which really says it all.

