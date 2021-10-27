While Wall-E was cute, R2-D2 was loyal, and C-3PO was ever so clever, none of our childhood dream robots ever made it into reality. But, cue the robot vacuum and all of our wishes came true, combining the once unattainable fantasy of owning a robot and not having to do one of the most time-consuming household chores, vacuuming.

Of course, some people love this chore. But, if those hours of sucking up dust could be better spent playing with your kids, enjoying dinner with your partner, or just getting on with the 101 other things on your to-do list, then it’s time to give the robot vacuum cleaner a try. With brands such as Dyson, Miele, iRobot, and more being sold on Amazon, Argos and John Lewis & Partners, Black Friday could be the best time to buy.

Here at IndyBest, we’ll be continually tracking the hottest deals across tech, gaming, home appliances, fashion and more during the mammoth sale, so stay tuned for the latest updates as we get them.

Taking place on 26 November, we’ve rounded up all you need to know about getting your robot vacuum for less this Black Friday. Just think of how handy it would be over Christmas.

Read more:

Will there be Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on robot hoovers?

As with any sale, usually not all products make it into the metaphorical bargain bucket. But, with more than 150 search results for “robotic vacuums” on Amazon alone, we’re hopeful at least a good handful will be included in the Black Friday discounts.

Dyson has confirmed on its website that it will be taking part in Black Friday 2021 with a great selection of products. But, sadly the Dyson 360 heurist robot vacuum (£79.99, Dyson.co.uk) which won “best for powerful suction” in our best robot vacuum cleaner round-up, won’t be included in the Black Friday sale this year.

John Lewis & Partners and Currys have both already confirmed they are taking part in Black Friday and Cyber Monday, offering home appliances, tech and more at discounted rates across the weekend. And Argos is asking all customers to sign up for Black Friday updates to be the first to know about their Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

Amazon, with its extensive online offering, including a number of robot vacuums that work with Alexa, is always one to bookmark for Cyber Monday deals. Usually, drip-feeding in smaller offerings in the week leading up to the big event, Cyber Monday is where we typically see some of the biggest price cuts.

How much of a discount on robot hoovers is there likely to be on Black Friday?

Depending on the make, model, manufacturing date and the level of technology within each robot vacuum, prices can vary from affordable to £1,000 and beyond, meaning discounts and deals can range just as much as well.

We’ve rounded up all of the best offers from last year below to give an idea of what we could be likely to see again.

When will the Black Friday 2021 sales begin?

Black Friday officially starts on 26 November, shortly followed by Cyber Monday on 29 November. While many retailers stick quite rigidly to these dates, others have been known to start discounting up to a week or two before, releasing new offers each day. Amazon often has deal of the day offers, or lightning deals, which are only live for a certain amount of time, or until they’re all sold.

To be prepared for the possibility of a sudden early Black Friday announcement Very is encouraging all shoppers to add any products to their “saved items” for speedy shopping as soon as the sale goes live. And Currys has provided a handy “busiest times of day” chart, on its dedicated Black Friday page, showing us when’s the best and worst times to shop.

If you can’t wait until then, there are some great discounts to be had already on robot vacuums.

iRobot is currently offering 15 per cent off vacuum and mop bundle deals and has dropped the roomba s9 by £400 (£799.99, irobot.co.uk). This is a limited time only offer until 31 October, so be sure to checkout soon if you want to get your hands on one of these iRobot vacuums before Black Friday kicks off.

Amazon also has 27 per cent off the Eufy boostIQ roboVac 30C bringing the price down from £219.99 to £159.99 (Amazon.co.uk).

And Eufy is currently offering up to £100 off certain models in a limited time only pre-Black Friday deal (Eufylife.com). Included in the discounted models is the two-in-one sweep and mop Robovac G10 hybrid we reviewed earlier this year.

Which robot hoovers were in the Black Friday sale last year?

Last year Amazon reigned supreme as one of the highest discounted retailers for robot vacuums, offering a whopping 40 per cent off the coredy R650 robot vacuum cleaner (£159.00, Amazon.co.uk), 44 per cent off the ecovacs robotics deebot N79S (£209.98, Amazon.co.uk), and 55 per cent off the neato robotics D650 with a huge £400 off the original price (£439.99, Amazon.co.uk).

The iRobots were also among Amazon’s amazing offerings with the iRobot i7 roomba robot vacuum cleaner dropping £100 to £549.99 (£649.99, Amazon.co.uk), and the iRobot roomba 971 robot vacuum having an even larger reduction from £499 to £319.99 (Amazon.co.uk) in an early Black Friday deal .

