Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Yes, Black Friday is almost upon us again – but you don’t have to wait until 25 November to start shopping for some stellar savings, as plenty of brands and retailers have kicked off proceedings early this year.

From Boots, Argos and Currys to John Lewis & Partners, Very and Ninja, new deals are dropping daily, spanning everything from TVs, laptops, gaming and tech to mattresses, home appliances, beauty, fashion, and toys.

Always a hot ticket during the Black Friday sales, when it comes to vacuums, few brands have the cult status Shark does. Sure, Dyson is a main player in the appliance game, but Shark’s tools have featured heavily in our expert guides and the brand is renowned for their high-tech hair tools and efficient cleaners.

Luckily for those wanting to invest, the brand has just kicked off its Black Friday 2022 sale – and it does not disappoint.

With up to £220 off, the Shark Black Friday sale is not one to be missed. To ensure you secure a real bargain, we’ve rounded up the best deals that have already dropped – keep reading to find out more.

Read more:

Shark anti-hair-wrap cordless stick vacuum cleaner IZ202UKTDB: Was £379.99, now £199.99, Sharkclean.co.uk

(Shark)

Shark is regularly lauded in our cordless vacuum round-ups, and you can save a whopping £180 on one of its bestselling models in the brand’s Black Friday sale. With a 40-minute run time, clever anti-hair-wrap technology, and handy tools for corners and crevices, it will make light work of cleaning chores. A great choice for pet owners, it will help you tackle those pesky hairs, while its anti-allergen complete seal means it’s a good option for those with allergies, too.

Buy now

Shark HD120UK style iQ hair dryer: Was £199.99, now £179.99, Sharkclean.co.uk

(Amazon)

Shark’s alternative to Dyson’s cult supersonic dryer, you can save £20 on the high-tech hair tool right now. Shark’s slightly different style iQ model took the top spot in our round-up of the best hair dryers, so you know you’re in safe hands with the brand’s expertise. “Shorter and rounder than a “traditional” hair dryer, with rose gold detailing, it feels as much like a smart gadget as it does a styling tool,” our tester said.

Buy now

Shark stratos pet pro anti-hair-wrap plus anti-odour upright vacuum NZ860UKT: Was £429.99, now £299.99, Sharkclean.co.uk

(Shark)

You can save £130 right now on Shark’s stratos upright vacuum for Black Friday. Reduced to less than £300, the model removes long, short and pet hair from the brush-roll, so you don’t have to. There’s also anti-odour technology to protect against bad smells inside the vacuum – including those of the canine kind – and a detachable main unit to clean up high and under furniture. Another plus is the pet-hair-remover tool, which will be a dream for pet owners. Designer for all floor types, it’s complete with a crevice tool, for those hard-to-reach areas.

Buy now

Shark anti-hair-wrap upright vacuum cleaner with lift-away NZ690UKTDB: Was £299.99, now £179.99, Sharkclean.co.uk

(Shark )

This £120 saving on one of Shark’s bestselling lift-away models is not to be missed. Complete with anti-hair-wrap technology, an anti-allergen complete seal, car detail kit, crevice tool and multi-surface tool, no surface will be left untouched. Plus, the detachable main unit means you can comfortably clean stairs, ceilings and more.

Buy now

Shark klik n’ flip automatic steam mop S6003UK: Was £149.99, now £99.99, Sharkclean.co.uk

(Shark)

Securing the top spot in our round-up of steam mops, our tester said: “Thought all steam cleaners were equal? Think again, because Shark has packed a surprising amount of tech into this one, which has three settings designed to ensure targeted cleaning power on different surfaces.” They were impressed with how quickly it worked on hard flooring and the effective dirt-busting steam, adding that “it’s also incredibly easy to use, with an easily accessible front-facing reservoir, and a mop head that can be changed with a press of a button, which left our hands free from grime.”

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest home appliance discounts, and more offers, try the links below:

Read more on Black Friday 2022:

How to get the best Black Friday deals this year – when the sale starts and how to prepare

Best Black Friday tech deals – whether it’s noise-cancelling headphones, tablets or a smartwatch, these are the offers to expect

Best Black Friday home appliances deals – upgrade your vacuum cleaner, coffee machine or stand mixer during the sale

Best Black Friday gaming deals – Xbox, PlayStation or Nintendo? Our experts are on hand to help find you the top discounts

Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals – level up with discounts on the OLED, lite or original device

Best Black Friday mattress deals – rest easy with big discounts on brands such as Emma, Simba and Brook + Wilde

Best air fryer Black Friday deals– from Ninja to Tefal, these discounts are anything but hot

Best Amazon Black Friday deals – find out when the retailer will kick off the sale and the best bargains to expect

Best Apple Black Friday deals – from AirPods to iPhones, we predict the rare offers on the brand’s bestsellers

Best Currys Black Friday deals – all the details of the sale with deals on everything from TVs and laptops to kettles and coffee machines

Best John Lewis & Partners Black Friday deals – the high-street stalwart will have great prices across fashion, beauty, tech, kids and homeware

Best Boots Black Friday deals – save on skincare, make-up, electricals and more

Best Argos Black Friday deals – find discounts on everything from kids to homeware, fitness and DIY

Best Black Friday Dyson deals – bag a bargain on the brand’s corded, cordless and handheld vacuum cleaners