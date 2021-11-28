Black Friday 2021 is in full swing. In fact, we’re three days into the mammoth sales event, with the final crescendo, Cyber Monday, on the horizon.

So far, we’ve spotted unmissable offers on the Nintendo Switch, Apple’s AirPods, The North Face’s bestselling nuptse jacket and a brilliant Dyson airwrap alternative, just to name a few.

Follow live: The best Black Friday deals still available now

When it comes to vacuum cleaners, few brands have the cult status that Shark does. Sure, Dyson is up there as a big player in the appliance game, but Shark’s tools have featured heavily in our expert reviews and are a firm favourite with none other than cleaning influencer, Mrs Hinch.

Luckily for you, we’ve found an impressive Cyber Weekend saving on one of Shark’s anti hair wrap cordless vacuums, all thanks to Currys’s sale.

With a huge £170 to save, it’s one of the best discounts we’ve seen on Shark devices so far, and means you can nab a cordless model for less than £200. Read on for everything you need to know, and thank us later.

Read more:

Shark anti hair wrap flexology IZ201UK cordless vacuum cleaner: Was £349, now £179.99, Currys.com

(Shark)

If you’re sick of cords getting in the way of household chores and fancy working with something lighter, cast your eyes onto this impressive Currys deal.

Now just £179.99, this Shark cordless vacuum offers 40 minutes of charge time and features the brand’s sought-after anti-wrap hair technology, which means there’s no need to reach for the scissors to try and painstakingly remove hair from the vacuum head. It also claims to be ideal for allergy sufferers, as the vacuum traps dust and allergens.

While we haven’t reviewed this exact model, a similar Shark design won best buy spot in our review of the best cordless vacuums. Our tester said: “One of the vacuum’s best qualities is its anti-hair wrap function – if you have long hair, you’ll know is the bane of your carpet cleaning – which cleverly removes hair from the brush-roll as you clean.”

Thanks to these qualities and its reputation as a brand, Shark’s vacuums tend to sell out fast during the Black Friday event, so we’d suggest acting fast to secure this deal.

Buy now

If you’re looking for a corded model from Shark, fear not, as we’ve also found a huge discount on one of those too. To find out more, read our article on how to save 45 per cent on Shark’s upright vacuum cleaner.

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.