Don’t get me wrong, I love Christmas Day, but there’s something to be said about its seasonal sibling – Boxing Day. The stress of the big day is behind us and all that’s left to do is catch up on TV, tuck into leftovers and, of course, snap up some stellar deals.

Boxing Day is a huge date in the sales calendar with everyone from Amazon and Currys to Apple slashing prices both in-store and online, making it a great time to spend any vouchers you might have been gifted (or exchange any unwanted presents). But, as someone whose job it is to seek out bargains, there’s one sales category you’re not going to want to miss – mattresses.

An essential yet fairly expensive purchase, the Boxing Day sales are a prime time to upgrade your sleep set-up. Previous years have seen big-name sleep brands like Simba, Nectar, Tempur and Otty cut the prices of some of their bestselling models. So, if you’ve been holding out all year to shop for the best mattress deals, this is the time to do it.

Whether you’re after a hybrid, pocket-sprung or memory foam model, I’ve got you covered. As The Independent’s resident sleep expert (I’ve tried and tested all the best mattresses), I’ll be making it my mission to filter through the sales to bring you the very best offers on all sizes and types of mattresses this Boxing Day. But, if you just can’t wait, I’ve included some early deals that you can shop right now, too.

When will the Boxing Day mattress deals start in 2024?

As the name suggests, Boxing Day deals will land on Thursday 26 December. However, it’s not unheard of for some brands and retailers to kick off their sales prematurely, with some launching discounts as early as Christmas Eve. How long the deals will last is also up for debate. While some will limit their sales to a single day, others will stretch out offers until 31 December, before merging with the January sales.

The best Boxing Day mattress deals to expect

If last year’s deals, and those that landed during Black Friday, are anything to go by, we can expect huge discounts on mattresses from the likes of Simba, Nectar, Silentnight, Hypnos, Dusk, Panda and Eve.

In 2023, Simba discounted some of its bestselling models, including the Simba hybrid luxe (£1,799, Simbasleep.com), which took the top spot in our round-up of the best mattresses, by a whopping 45 per cent. Elsewhere, Nectar offered up to 60 per cent off, while Dusk and Dreams both offered up to 50 per cent off a selection of top mattresses.

Best mattress deals to shop now

Simba hybrid luxe mattress, king: £1,799 plus free items worth up to £646, Simbasleep.com

open image in gallery ( Simba )

While this isn’t a saving on the mattress itself, Simba is offering free items with selected mattresses. So, if you’re moving home or really want to invest in your sleep, this could be a great way to save money. For example, if you purchase the hybrid luxe, you’ll also receive two hybrid pillows, a hybrid duvet and a performance mattress protector for free, saving you £646 if you were to purchase them separately. The mattress also comes IndyBest-approved, as it took the top spot in my round-up, where I praised the hybrid luxe for providing “decent support”, being “breathable” and “naturally temperature-regulating”.

Nectar premier hybrid mattress, double: Was £1,213, now £749, Nectarsleep.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Nectar’s hybrid mattress was chosen as the best option for medium firmness in my best mattress guide and right now there’s a whopping saving to be snapped up. It’s made up of eight layers of foam, micro-springs, memory foam and a supportive base, which I found made my pressure points feel supported and spine-aligned. I also awarded it extra points for its ability to reduce motion transfer – something anyone with a wriggly sleeping partner will appreciate.

Panda hybrid bamboo mattress pro, double: Was £1,290, now £967.50, Pandalondon.com

open image in gallery ( Panda )

You can save a generous 25 per cent on Panda’s hybrid bamboo mattress pro right now. Highlighted as the best option for back sleepers in my review, I was seriously impressed at how comfortable it felt. It’s on the firmer side but you still notice a “very slight sinking-in feeling” and the two different kinds of foam “keep you properly aligned right through the night”. You can also snap up the Panda hybrid pillow (was £89.95, now £76.46, Pandalondon.com) with 15 per cent off.

