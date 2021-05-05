After the turbulence of the past year, chances are we could all do with a better night’s sleep.

In fact, research shows that despite the fact we’ve had more time to sleep owing to lockdown, the quality of our Zs has become worse.

In the interests of helping you drift off more easily, the IndyBest team have discovered a few clever buys that they now can’t sleep without. It’s certainly worth a read if you’re looking to make your bedtime routine easier and more enjoyable.

Another way to make sure you have a better night’s sleep is to reconsider your bed set-up. According to the Sleep Council, you should change your mattress every seven years. But, there’s no denying the fact that choosing a new one is both timely and costly.

The IndyBest mattress buying guide is a good place to start if you need some expert advice on everything from choosing the right firmness for you, to deciphering the difference between memory foam and spring.

And, if you want to add a finishing touch, be sure to consult our guide to the best mattress toppers on the market, and make sure your bedding is on point.

Read more:

As for making sure buying a new mattress is less of a costly endeavour, we’re also here to help. With a constant eye out for a good deal, we’ve spotted the price of Simba, Emma and Eve mattresses being slashed by at least 20 per cent.

As a good place to get mattress deals, we’ve rounded up the best discounts and sales from our other favourite brands too, including Dormeo and Otty. Prepare for your best night’s sleep yet, knowing you’ve saved big on one of these.

Emma original hybrid mattress: Was £809, now £461.40, Emma-mattress.co.uk

(Emma)

One of our favourite bed-in-a-box brands here at IndyBest, with its mattresses consistently receiving rave reviews, including its hybrid mattress. While we’re yet to review the original hybrid, the brand claims this is its most advanced mattress and our reviewer did praise the hybrid for absorbing movements and providing “targeted pressure relief in areas such as shoulders for side sleepers”. They added that it delivered on “comfort, support, pressure relief and longevity” too, so we expect this model will similarly perform.

With a 200-night free trial, in the unlikely event you don’t love it, you can send it back for free. Plus, there’s also a 10-year guarantee. That’s not all though, it’s currently on sale for 35 per cent off with the code “SUN35” – really, this is a no brainer.

Buy now

Simba hybrid essential mattress: Was £692, now £497, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This is a more pocket-friendly alternative to Simba’s leading hybrid mattress. It features an airflow comfort layer to make sure you don’t overheat at night, as well as edge to edge support to prevent you from rolling around in your sleep and waking anyone lying next to you. There’s a whopping saving of £195 to be had on this king-size bed.

Buy now

Simba hybrid mattress: Was £829, now £613.46, Simbasleep.com

(Simba)

Simba is offering 26 per cent off for all new customers, but it’s only available for a limited time only so make sure you don’t miss out. This one came out top in our Emma vs Simba hybrid mattress review thanks to being the perfect match for “front or side sleepers (which, let’s face it, make up the majority of sleepers)”.

Its temperature regulation also got a special mention, with our writer noting that even in summer, “you’ll find this keeps sweat at bay, thanks to pretty much every layer having been designed to promote airflow and cooling – something you won’t find in mattresses made purely of foam”.

Buy now

Dormeo octasmart plus memory foam mattress: Was £799.99, now £399, Dormeo.co.uk

(Dormeo)

A top performer in our review of the best mattresses, our writer noted that “you get a lot of bang for your buck with this affordable mattress from a reassuringly well-known brand”. With four layers in total, side sleepers “are unlikely to be disappointed”. What’s more, for the eco-conscious among us, it is “recyclable and is not made with any harmful chemicals or emissions (with certification to prove it)”.

Buy now

Eve the original mattress: Was £699, now £489, Evesleep.co.uk

(Eve Sleep)

There’s a whopping 20 per cent off this mattress from leading bed-in-a-box brand, Eve Sleep. At 24cm thickness with medium firmness, this foam mattress is said to be supportive – particularly for those who sleep on their back.

With a breathable fabric, it has moisture-wicking qualities, meaning even on the warmest of nights, you shouldn’t become damp with sweat. Although we haven’t tested this specific model, we are a fan of the brand here at IndyBest, so this mattress should prove an excellent entry point if you’re looking to spend a little less.

A big selling point is that with all Eve mattresses you can arrange to have your old mattress removed and recycled at the same time.

Buy now

Dormeo memory plus memory foam mattress: Was £629.99, now £249.99, Dormeo.co.uk

(Dormeo)

We almost had to do a double-take when we saw the whopping discount on this mattress from leading brand Dormeo. The company’s original bestseller has a medium firmness and is said to provide good support whatever your size or sleeping position. Arriving rolled and sealed, simply take it out of the box and watch it grow until it’s ready to sleep on.

Buy now

Otty hybrid mattress: Was £699.99, now £454.99, Otty.com

(Otty)

Available in single, small double, double, king, super king and emperor sizes, this model received high praise in our review of the best mattresses. With five layers, it is on the firm side and our reviewer noted that she could feel it adapting to her body as they moved, “giving it a feel unlike any other bed-in-a-box mattress”. Plus, it proved “particularly supportive” for their spine, with our writer calling it “brilliant” for those who sleep on their back.

Buy now

Sleepeezee Jessica: Was £809.95, £669.95, Mattressnextday.co.uk

(Mattress Next Day)

“If you’re looking for a medium-firm all-rounder that doesn’t cost a bomb, this hybrid mattress is a great buy,” noted our writer in the review of the best mattresses. It’s breathable, doesn’t get too warm and “you don’t get that sinking feeling that makes it hard for you to turn over”. They added that nobody “should have any complaints” about this mattress.

Buy now

Simba hybrid pro mattress: Was £1,159, now £857.66, Simbasleep.com

(Simba)

“If you lean more towards foam than springs, but still want the best of both worlds – support, squidge, bounce and breathability – it’s definitely one to consider,” noted our writer in our review of the best mattresses. “You won’t disturb your partner if you toss and turn and it’s exceptional at keeping sweat at bay, thanks to the added wool,” they said. As a top-of-the-range mattress in Simba’s line-up, we’d really recommend making use of this discount today.

Buy now

