Whether you’ve your sights set on Corfu, want to explore Croatia or visit Portugal for the very first time, if you’re planning a solo trip this summer then you need to know about this easyJet discount. The exclusive offer saves you up to £100 on single trips – plus up to £25 off for accompanying kids.

EasyJet’s package deals include inclusive deals at sought-after destinations, from beach resorts in Turkey to hotels in Morocco.

With flights available from all the major UK airports, the only thing left is to decide where to go. From how to claim the discount to the best trips to book, here’s everything you need to know.

easyJet discount code

To benefit from The Independent’s offer on easyJet trips, simply enter the code “ONEADULT” at checkout for up to £100 off single holidays. A minimum spend of £800 is required.

easyJet single trips to book

Cyprus is known for its rugged mountain ranges, beautiful coastlines and superb wine. Solo travellers looking to visit the Mediterranean island should consider the Olympic Lagood Resort in Phapos. The luxurious resort includes five pools, six restaurants, a coffee shop and unique bars. Right now, you save £50 with the discount code (was £1,275, now £1,226, Easyjet.com).

If the Portuguese island of Madeira is high on the must-visit list, look no further than the Saccharum Resort and Spa.

( EasyJet )

The luxurious hotel is designed to be a revitalising retreat, complete with a holistic spa, vegan-friendly menu, a collection of swimming pools and broad ocean views. The discount brings the cost for a single person down to £946 (was £995, Easyjet.com).

Montenegro is fast becoming the place to go and The Chedi Lustica Bay in Tivat is the perfect base for exploring the country. Featuring a sea view infinity pool and access to a private pebbled beach and gourmet breakfast restaurant, there’s also a seafront à la carte restaurant and a stylish beach bar and lounge. Take advantage of the discount code and save £50 at check out (was £1,069, now £1,019, Easyjet.com).

