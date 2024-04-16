Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Celebrity and influencer brands are nothing new. Matilda Djerf just launched a haircare range, Selena Gomez has seen great success with make-up brand Rare Beauty and Hailey Bieber’s Rhode lip case sold out within minutes. But when it comes to tips on how to stay healthy, there’s one famous face we continually turn to for advise, so spotting that they’ve just launched a supplement line is incredibly exciting.

We are, of course, talking about Emily English aka Em the Nutritionist, the influencer-slash-nutritionist who has racked up an impressive 1.2million followers on Instagram. Regularly sharing recipes, takeout orders and reviews of viral food trends, she’s created a loyal community of people all looking to start encorporating healthier food habits into their lifestyle.

Now stepping into the supplements space, Emily has just launched her own brand, Epetōme. Selling jsut one product, the synbiotic duo cap, the supplement brand focuses on benefiting gut health with a capsule that should be taken once a day.

Interested? Us too. Keep scrolling to find out more.

Epetōme synbiotic duo cap: £54.99, Epetome.com

( Epetōme )

Inside each of these green capsules are 11 clinically trialled bacterial strains spanning across seven different species which Emily and a team of scientists have pinpointed as the most essential for gut health. Plus, you’ll also find key health-boosting ingredients such as zinc, vitamin D, biotin and fructooligosaccharides (FOS) hidden inside as well, all of which work to boost your immunity, help with digestive issues and increase your energy levels.

The capsule itself also seems to be pretty snazzy, with a double-layer shell that ensures the ingredients are delivered straight to the gut, where they’ll get to work.

To manage expectations, the brand has created a very handy action plan, where you’ll see month-by-month just how long you need to take the supplements before you start seeing results as well. A minimum of three months is recommended with six being the optimum time to start noticing real changes. So, are you ready to switch up your supplement game? We’re certainly tempted to try it.

