The word biotin is derived from “biotos” an ancient Greek word that translates as “life giving” or “sustenance”. Also known as vitamin H and vitamin B7, biotin is a nutrient responsible for the cellular health of your skin, hair, liver and eyes.

But it’s also recommended as a pregnancy supplement because it supports the nervous system and the growth of an embryo. Biotin helps your body convert food into energy and in some cases can stabilise blood pressure and blood sugar levels.

Biotin can be found in several types of food, including mushrooms, some nuts, fish, sweet potatoes and egg yolks and many people manage to get the right amount of biotin from their diets.

However, biotin is water soluble, so the body doesn’t store it. This means that once you’ve eaten a food rich in biotin and then go to the toilet, you’ll have to top up the levels in your body by eating more.

The average person needs between 30 to 100 micrograms of biotin per day for optimal health, so in order to get more biotin into the body, a supplement might be the way to go. Keen to learn more? Here’s everything you need to know about the benefits of biotin supplements, plus the ones to buy.

What are benefits of biotin supplements?

Biotin is a key ingredient in most skin, hair and nail supplements and is sometimes recommended to treat issues like alopecia and brittle nails. There isn’t enough research to prove the efficacy of biotin supplements for long, luscious hair, however some studies have shown promising results in cases where a biotin deficiency has led to hair loss. Biotin supplements have also been shown to improve the thickness, texture and strength of nails so some people take a biotin supplement alongside a balanced diet to boost nail health.

Biotin supposedly accelerates the conversion of glucose into energy, preventing blood sugar from spiking so some research suggests that supplementation may improve blood sugar regulation in some people with type 2 diabetes. It can also aid the breakdown of fats in the blood called triglycerides which can prevent high cholesterol and keep levels optimised.

During pregnancy, you might find that your biotin levels drop because the body breaks down nutrients and uses more energy than usual. Data shows that 33 to 50 per cent of expectant people are mildly deficient in biotin, and this tends to affect people in the later stages of pregnancy. Biotin is essential for healthy foetal development and your own skin, nail and tissue health during every trimester.

If you decide to take a biotin supplement it’s worth noting that high levels of biotin can alter the results of blood and urine tests and result in false and inaccurate readings. This can lead to incorrect diagnoses and improper treatment plans, so if you’re supplementing biotin regularly, speak to your doctor if you plan to have blood tests to investigate a health concern.

The biotin supplements to take

Myvitamins biotin tablets: Was £7.99, now £2.70, Myprotein.com

What are the benefits of biotin supplements?

From supporting metabolism to maintaining hair and skin these convenient tablets deliver over 100 per cent of your RDA of this essential vitamin, meaning hitting your daily levels has never been easier. Take one tablet from this bottle of 30 every day with water, ideally after a meal.

