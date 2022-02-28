Pokémon Legends: Arceus – the spin-off that has taken the huge monster-catching franchise into a vast open-world – has barely been out for a month, but Game Freak has already announced two brand new Pokémon games and they’re coming sooner thank you think.

Traditionally, Pokémon has released new generations of games in two separate titles, starting with Red and Blue when the franchise first launched in 1996, with different monsters exclusive to each. Now the names of the two latest games has been officially confirmed during a Pokémon Direct event, Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet.

Both games will be set in a new region and based on the game’s trailer, we can expect to see more open-world areas like in Sword and Shield as well as Pokémon Legends: Arceus (£39.99, Currys.co.uk).

We also had a better look at each of the three new starter Pokémon as well as more details about their Pokédex entries.

To watch the full announcement trailer and find out more details about the upcoming games’ release dates then keep reading the rest of the article below.

‘Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’ announcement trailer

In the Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet trailer, we see a security guard investigating a disturbance at Game Freak’s offices, before cutting to in-game footage of the latest setting.

Each game is set in a fictionalised region based on real-world locations. For example, Sword and Shield‘s world was heavily influenced by parts of the UK.

In Scarlet and Violet, this latest area appears to be inspired by Spain with references to Antoni Gaudi’s famous architecture, most commonly associated with Barcelona.

We also saw wide-open fields populated with returning Pokémon such as Drifloon, Psyduck, Meowth and of course, Pikachu, so we can expect the game to follow on from Legends: Arceus’s update to the Pokémon formula.

‘Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’ starter Pokémon details

(The Pokémon Company)

At the end of the trailer, we got a first look at the three Pokémon that players can choose between at the start of their adventure: Sprigatito, Fuecoco and Quaxly, the grass, fire and water type, respectively.

On the Pokémon website, Sprigatito is described as a “capricious, attention-seeking grass cat Pokémon” with the “Overgrow” ability, which powers up grass-type moves. While Fuecoco is described as a “laid-back fire croc Pokémon that does things at its own pace” and has the “Blaze” ability that powers up fire-type moves. Finally, Quaxly is an “earnest and tidy duckling Pokémon” with the “Torrent” ability, which powers up water-type moves.

All three of these new Pokémon are expected to have two evolution stages each but little has been revealed about what these may look like.

‘Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’ release date and pre-order details

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet has been given a release window of “late 2022” on the Nintendo Switch, Switch lite, and OLED models. Based on previous release patterns of the last six mainline games, we can expect the game to launch some time in mid-November.

No information on the game’s price has been detailed and retailers do not currently have Pokémon Scarlet and Violet available for pre-orders. We can expect the new title to retail somewhere between the £40 to £50 mark, like Pokémon Legends: Arceus which is currently discounted at Currys (£39.99, Currys.co.uk).

