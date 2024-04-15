Get our weekly Home and Garden email for tips, advice and interior inspiration Get our weekly Home and Garden email for tips, and interior inspiration Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Spring has finally sprung, which means it’s time to start busting the dust with the big annual spring clean. When it comes to keeping your home sparkling, a handheld vacuum is one of the best gadgets you can have in your cleaning arsenal.

Small and lightweight, these vacuums are ideal for taking care of small spills and hard-to-reach, tricky, or high-up areas, whether that’s your kitchen drawers, the stars or even your car.

For easy grab-and-go sprucing, we’ve just spotted an incredible saving on a handheld vacuum from one of our favourite home appliance brands. Right now, you can snap up Shark’s wandvac 2.0 cordless handheld vacuum cleaner at Amazon, where it has been reduced by an impressive £50.

Keep reading below for everything you need to know about this standout deal, as well as our review of a very similar model.

Shark wandvac 2.0 cordless handheld vacuum cleaner: Was £179.99, now £129, Amazon.co.uk

The earlier, very similar, model of this Shark wandvac was named the best compact model in our guide to the best handheld vacuums to buy.

“If you’ve got an issue with crumbs or have a quick job, this lightweight and discreet Shark hand vacuum is ideal,” shared our tester, adding that it’s “teeny tiny, and designed to be put on kitchen worksurfaces; the footprint is wee and it doesn’t look awful.”

Their one gripe was that it only ran for eight minutes, so we’ve got good news. This updated model will give you a good 15 minutes of dust-busting time, meaning you can cover surfaces, the car and even the couch with ease. And it even comes with both a pet and a crevice tool to clean those hard-to-reach areas. Need we say more?

