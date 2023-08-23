Simba sale sees savings on mattresses, pillows and more

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Finding the right time to invest in something as pricey as a new mattress can be tricky, so that’s why we at IndyBest are always keen to hear of a sale we can get our hands on.

When it comes to mattresses and pillows, Simba is a favourite here at IndyBest, so, we were excited to see the retailer’s end-of-summer sale event has started already.

From now until 23:59pm on Monday 28 August, you can enjoy Simba’s sale, which offers you the chance to grab their most-wanted household items at a fraction of the price.

The sale has a range of deals across mattresses, duvets, pillows and other essential bedding – as well as discounts on the brand’s bundle ranges.

With up to 55 per cent off everything from mattresses to bed frames, there’s something for everyone to set their sights on – but if you need some help sussing out what’s on sale, we’ve rounded up our favourite picks for you.

Simba hybrid mattress, double: Was £1,079, now £647.40, Simbasleep.com

(Simba)

Reduced by 40 per cent, Simba’s original mattress was a game-changed upon release – and its popularity shows no sign of waning. With 13 microspring zones for optimal spinal alignment and pressure relief, it boasts edge-to-edge support from the brand’s breathable support core spring base. Plus, of course, it feature’s Simba’s iconic cooling graphite-infused Simbatex, which is 30-times more beathable than standard memory foam.

When testing this mattress, our reviewer said it “gives an instant and cloud-like balance of comfort and support right up to the edges” and that “the sinkage is spot on – you don’t feel like you’re descending into the mattress itself or that it’s a battle to move positions, as is the case with some pure foam mattresses.”

Buy now

Simba hybrid luxe mattress, king: Was £2,399, now £1,439.40, Simbasleep.com

(Simba)

Grab yourself a new king-sized mattress for less than £1,500, thanks to the Simba hybrid luxe model being discounted by 40 per cent. While it’s not the cheapest price we’ve seen this mattress reduced to, it is the most expensive mattress the brand sells and now’s your chance to bag it for less. The mattress has 10 layers, made up of different materials, including titanium aerocoil springs, high carbon steel aerocoil springs, foam and a wool-infused bamboo layer. Designed to be breathable, fresh and temperature-controlling, the mattress adapts to suit movement, too.

In our review of Simba’s hybrid luxe mattress, our writer said the mattress helped them “sleep more soundly.” They added: “It’s a super-comfortable, supportive and innovatively designed mattress” that “makes you unlikely to be woken up by your partner as much.”

Buy now

Simba hybrid sleep bundle, double: Was £1,496, now £918.45, Simabsleep.com

(Simba)

Perhaps you’ve just moved into a new home or maybe you just want to give your existing one a bit of an overhaul – either way, the hybrid sleep bundle is a great way to pick up the full Simba package. Discounted by 39 per cent, this trio features a choice between the hybrid essential, hybrid, hybrid pro or hybrid luxe mattresses, as well as the hybrid pillow and duvet. The price above is for the hybrid mattress in a king size but you can mix and match your chosen mattress model, as well as the size, depending on what you and your bedroom need.

Buy now

Simba hybrid pillow: Was £109, now £81.75, Simbasleep.com

(Simba)

This hybrid pillow from Simba is currently reduced by 25 per cent. With Simba’s standard adjustable height and firmness – thanks to a nanocube filling – the pillow also features a mesh border for optimum airflow. Made from breathable cotton, the pillow is hypoallergenic, too. There’s also a pure cotton cover with cooling stratos technology for optimal heat control as you snooze.

It’s made an appearance in a variety of IndyBest reviews, including our best cooling pillows round-up, best pillows article and a standalone review. Rated as our best height-adjustable pillow, our tester noted this product as being “very effective, and we didn’t wake up in a sweat once.”

Buy now

Simba hybrid 3-in-1 duvet, double: Was £349, now £261.75 (when purchasing a mattress), Simbasleep.com

(Simba)

Yes, this discount is subject to purchasing a mattress from Simba as well but, with several savings to be made across those, you could be getting a lot of new bedding for less. Whatever the temperature, this duvet is set to suit your sleep needs, thanks to it featuring a seven tog duvet as the main cover, with a lighter 3.5 tog one for summer nights. Should you get really cold, the two can be used together as one larger, heavier duvet to see you through the winter weather. Made with soft Simba renew and the brand’s cooling stratos technology, if you’re buying a new mattress, it might be worth scooping up a discount on this duvet.

Buy now

Simba performance mattress protector, double: Was £129, now £96.75 (when purchasing a mattress), Simbasleep.com

(Simba)

This performance mattress protector is reduced by 35 per cent when you purchase a mattress from Simba. The breathable protector is perfect for shielding and prolonging the life of your mattress – which is great news for those who are potentially wary of investing in such a high-value item – while the 200 thread count cotton ensures a cushioned softness. With a 200gm fill, there’s extra comfort guaranteed, and the bi-ome technology means odours and bacteria should be actively prevented.

Buy now

