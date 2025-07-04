Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

British Grand Prix betting tips

Lando Norris to win - 7/4 William Hill

Lewis Hamilton to finish on the podium - 11/4 BetVictor

After winning in Austria last weekend, Lando Norris has his sights set on victory in his home race at Silverstone as the battle for the Formula 1 Drivers’ Championship heats up.

The Brit closed the gap on his McLaren teammate and world championship leader, Oscar Piastri, to just 15 points with his third win of the season so far at the Red Bull Ring.

Betting sites reacted to Norris’s win by trimming his F1 odds to win the Drivers’ title and he’s among the favourites to take rthe chequered flag on Sunday.

Fellow Brits George Russell and Lewis Hamilton would also love a victory on home turf, but it’s tough to imagine Hamilton repeating his emotional 2024 victory at Silverstyone, his first win at the track in three years.

Since moving to Ferrari, things haven’t quite gone according to plan, with the seven-time champion picking up just 91 points and so far failing to finish on the podium.

His former Mercedes teammate is doing a bit better, though, with a win in Canada and podium finishes in Miami, Bahrain, China and Australia. He doesn’t have the best of records at Silverstone, though with two retirements in his last three visits.

Piastri will also be desperate to taste victory again to reaffirm his place at the top of the Drivers’ Championship with a sixth win of the season.

British Grand Prix betting preview: Norris the man to beat

F1 betting sites are all backing Norris for the win at 7/4, just ahead of Piastri at 9/5 and Verstappen at 5/1.

Reigning champion Verstappen didn’t finish in Austria last weekend, bringing an end to a 31-race points streak. His last retirement before then was also on the first lap, at Silverstone in 2021, when he was also hit by a Mercedes.

Verstappen is already 61 points behind Piastri at the top of the Drivers’ Championship and has been on the podium at five of the first 11 races this year.

He has history at Silverstone, winning in 2023, ahead of Norris and Hamilton, but that’s his sole victory at the Northamptoshire track.

It’s hard to see past the McLaren’s winning again, and Norris has shown with back-to-back podium finishes at this track in the last two years that he has the measure of Silverstone.

British Grand Prix prediction 1: Lando Norris to win - 7/4 William Hill

British Grand Prix best bets: Hamilton most happy at home

Things are definitely looking up for Ferrari with Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton finishing third and fourth, respectively, in Austria.

They are expected to have another rear suspension upgrade for the Belgian Grand Prix, at the end of the month, but they should have some confidence going into this weekend’s race.

Hamilton is starting to appear more confident and comfortable with his car, which we know has the pace because his teammate has managed four podium finishes, including second place in Monaco.

He has won eight of the last 11 British Grand Prix’s though, so if he is going to turn his season around, this could be the race to do it.

British Grand Prix prediction 2: Lewis Hamilton to finish on the podium - 11/4 BetVictor

