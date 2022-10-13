F1 LIVE: Red Bull face points deduction as they wait for budget cap penalty
Follow all the reaction as Red Bull wait for their penalty after a ‘minor financial breach’ of the 2021 budget cap
Martin Brundle insists F1’s budget cap rules need “tightening up” in the wake of Red Bull’s “minor financial breach” as revealed on Monday.
Red Bull, who have won last year’s and this year’s Drivers Championship with Max Verstappen, say they’re “surprised and disappointed” after the FIA found they were guilty of an overspend of the 2021 cost cap.
Their punishment is yet to be determined, with the options ranging from a fine to points deductions. Aston Martin were also found guilty of a procedural breach, as were Red Bull. Yet Sky Sports pundit and ex-F1 driver Brundle believes the 5% overspend margin - when a breach goes from minor to major - is still too much and the rules need to be “rigid.”
“What seems crazy to me is that a minor breach can be up to 5% overspend on the cost cap at 7 million,” he said on Sky’s Any Driven Monday show. “We know that’s a massive upgrade on a car, maybe even a B-spec for some teams. So that needs tightening up for starters, because what’s the point in having 140 million, whatever the number ends up being, and then having this five percent variance?
Follow F1 updates live on The Independent as Red Bull wait to find out their penalty
F1 news: Red Bull only team to over-spend
Monday’s announcement from the FIA found that Red Bull were the only team to go over the budget cap in the 2021 season - the same year Max Verstappen controversially won the driver’s championship.
The sport’s governing body found that Mercedes, Ferrari, McLaren, Alpine, AlphaTauri, Alfa Romeo, Williams and Haas had all complied with the rule, Aston Martin were guilty of a procedural breach whilst Red Bull breached the procedural and minor overspend limits.
Red Bull now face a penalty - still to be determined by the FIA. This is what could happen to the team:
Minor breach = overspend of less than 5%. Penalties could be:
- Deduction of Drivers’ and Constructors’ Championship points
- Suspension form one of more stages of a competition
- Limitations on ability to conduct aerodynamic or other testing
- Reduction of the cost cap
Max Verstappen beat Lewis Hamilton to the 2021 Drivers Championship by eight points
F1 news: Lando Norris wants ‘hefty penalty’ for any teams who break F1 budget cap
Lando Norris has added his name to a growing list of Formula One drivers calling for a “hefty penalty” for teams who break the budget cap – claiming they would benefit for years to come from any infringement.
Red Bull were found to have overspent in Monday’s FIA findings with their punishment yet to be determined. The sport’s financial regulations define a minor breach as one less than 5% of the cap, set at $145m (£114m) in 2021, and a material one as more than that.
When asked if punishment needed to be swift and severe, the McLaren driver replied: “Of course. I think because teams are trying to find and trying to be as efficient as possible with every single thing that they do, any small amount over is, in any part of Formula One, maybe not huge, but depending on what it is, a big advantage.”
“Considering there has been such a rule implied to make things a bit more comparable for everyone, give all teams a better chance at fighting, then it’s just an unfair stat within the performance of Formula One. There should be a pretty hefty penalty for whoever does cross the line.”
Lando Norris wants ‘hefty penalty’ for any teams who break F1 budget cap
Red Bull are one of the teams that could be punished if they are found to have breached the rules
F1 news: Ferrari chief reveals why he believes F1’s ‘credibility is at stake’
Mattia Binotto, team principal at Ferrari, fears that Formula 1’s “credibility is at stake” with the budget cap row. Red Bull were found to have overspent in Monday’s FIA findings with their punishment yet to be determined.
The sport’s financial regulations define a minor breach as one less than 5% of the cap, set at $145m (£114m) in 2021, and a material one as more than that. But Binotto is certain that even a minor breach should be taken seriously.
“It’s definitely a shame that we are talking about it in October of the following season, because at this point, apart from implications on last year’s championship, there are also implications for the current one,” the Ferrari team principal told Sky Italia.
“Let’s wait until Wednesday before making a judgement but, whatever amount we are talking about, it’s important to understand that even if it is four million, which falls into the category of what is considered a minor breach, four million is not minor.”
Ferrari chief reveals why he believes F1’s ‘credibility is at stake’
The FIA will issue certificates of budget cap compliance on Wednesday 5 October
F1 news: How will Red Bull be punished for F1 budget cap breach?
A deduction in Drivers’ or Constructors’ Championship points for the 2021 season are among the punishments that Red Bull could face after being found guilty of breaching the Formula 1 budget cap.
The FIA announced on Monday that Red Bull had overspent last year, exceeding the $145m (£114m) limit for the season. The overspend was termed “minor”, which means Red Bull’s exceeded the cap by less than 5%, which equates to $7.25m.
The team, along with Aston Martin, were also found to have committed a procedural breach. Both manufacturers can appeal the finding, with Red Bull noting that they received the FIA’s ruling with “surprise and disappointment”.
“Our 2021 submission was below the cost-cap limit, so we need to carefully review the FIA’s findings, as our belief remains that the relevant costs are under the 2021 cost-cap amount,” a statement from Red Bull said.
“Despite the conjecture and positioning of others, there is of course a process under the regulations with the FIA which we will respectfully follow while we consider all the options available to us.”
More below:
How will Red Bull be punished for F1 budget cap breach?
Red Bull exceeded the $145m (£114m) cap by less than 5% (up to $7.25m)
F1 news: Red Bull waiting for next steps after budget cap breach
Red Bull have been found guilty of a “minor overspend breach” of F1’s cost-cap regulations for 2021 with their punishment yet to be determined - though a fine is the most likely outcome.
The team spent more than the £114m cost cap but with the breach not over the 5% “major breach” threshold of £5.7m, the penalty is not likely to result in Max Verstappen losing last year’s World Championship due to a loss of 2021 points. Red Bull said in a statement that they are “surprised and disappointed” with the findings, insisting that there “2021 submission was below the cost cap limit.”
The FIA also confirmed that Aston Martin “is considered to be in procedural breach of the financial regulations,” with Red Bull also in “procedural breach.” Williams had previously been found in “procedural breach”, which has since been remediated - the team paid a $25,000 fine.
An FIA statement read: “The FIA Cost Cap Administration is currently determining the appropriate course of action to be taken under the Financial Regulations with respect to Aston Martin and Red Bull and further information will be communicated in compliance with the Regulations.
“Procedural Breaches can result in Financial Penalties and/or Minor Sporting Penalties (in case of aggravating factors) as detailed in the Financial Regulation. Minor Overspend breach (<5% Cost Cap) can result in Financial Penalties and/or Minor Sporting Penalties.”
Red Bull found guilty of breach of F1’s budget cap rules
The FIA revealed that Red Bull have not complied with last year’s budget of $145million (£114m)
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies